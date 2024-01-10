Emmy-Nominated Actor Young Mazino to Join 'The Last of Us' Season Two

Emmy-nominated actor Young Mazino, notably recognized for his performance in the Netflix series 'Beef,' is set to grace the screens in the anticipated second season of 'The Last of Us.' Known for his embodiment of Paul in 'Beef' which bagged him an Emmy nomination for best-supporting actor, Mazino's talent is undeniable. The actor is now set to bring to life the character of Jesse in this post-apocalyptic drama series, a role that promises to further highlight his acting prowess.

Mazino Joins the Cast

The HBO series, based on a critically acclaimed video game, follows the journey of Joel, a seasoned survivor portrayed by Pedro Pascal. Joel is tasked with smuggling Ellie, a young girl played by Bella Ramsey, out of a quarantine zone in a devastated world. Mazino's character, Jesse, is described as a pillar of his community, a selfless individual who prioritizes the needs of others over his own, sometimes at a dreadful cost. Mazino's addition to the cast comes on the heels of news that Kaitlyn Dever will be joining the show as Abby.

High Praise for Mazino

Craig Mazin, the co-creator of 'The Last of Us,' lavished praise on Mazino, emphasizing his undeniable talent and expressing excitement for audiences to witness his performance in the upcoming season. 'The Last of Us,' which delves into themes of survival and human connection, is written and executive produced by Mazin and Neil Druckman.

Anticipated Release in 2025

The production of the second season is in full swing, with the filming expected to commence next month in Canada. The HBO series has officially been renewed, and the anticipation is already building among fans for the 2025 release of the new season. The second installment promises to further explore the challenging and poignant narrative established in its first season, and with the addition of talented actors like Young Mazino, it is set to captivate audiences worldwide once again.