en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Emmerson Family Tops U.S. Landowners List, Tech Giants Also Featured

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:36 am EST
Emmerson Family Tops U.S. Landowners List, Tech Giants Also Featured

The Emmerson family, founders of Sierra Pacific Industries, have ascended to the apex of land ownership in the United States. With an impressive 2.4 million acres spread across California, Oregon, and Washington, the Emmersons have topped the Land Report’s annual ranking of the largest landholders in America. This lumber producing giant, established by Curly Emmerson in 1947, is presently under the stewardship of Curly’s son, Archie ‘Red’ Emmerson, and his grandsons.

Other Major Landowners

Hot on the heels of the Emmerson family is media baron John Malone, who owns 2.2 million acres of American soil. CNN founder Ted Turner also joins the ranks with approximately 2 million acres to his name. The list continues with real estate and sports magnate Stan Kroenke and the Reed family, proprietors of Simpson Investment, rounding out the top five.

Millionaire Acre Club

The Land Report also honors an elite group of landowners who hold over 1 million acres. Members of this prestigious club include the Irving family, the Buck family, the Singleton family, and Brad Kelly. Tech moguls Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates also appear on the list, claiming the 25th and 42nd spots, respectively.

Non-US Citizen Landowners

Chen Tianqiao, a tycoon in the online gaming industry from China, is recognized as the second largest non-US citizen landowner in America. This annual ranking by the Land Report is meticulously compiled from a variety of data sources, providing a comprehensive overview of private land ownership across the United States.

0
Business United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
25 seconds ago
Steve Odell Takes the Helm as Chief Sales Officer at Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Steve Odell, a leading figure in the cruise industry, has been appointed as the new Chief Sales Officer at Regent Seven Seas Cruises (RSSC). A seasoned executive, Odell comes with a substantial background in the sector, making him an ideal fit for the position in the luxury cruise line. Odell’s Noteworthy Tenure in the Cruise
Steve Odell Takes the Helm as Chief Sales Officer at Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Flextock Flourishes in Saudi Arabia's Thriving Digital Economy
4 mins ago
Flextock Flourishes in Saudi Arabia's Thriving Digital Economy
Thema to Support First-time VC Fund Managers with a £5M Investment per Year
5 mins ago
Thema to Support First-time VC Fund Managers with a £5M Investment per Year
CJ CheilJedang Becomes the First Korean Food Brand Featured in Harvard Business School Case Study
28 seconds ago
CJ CheilJedang Becomes the First Korean Food Brand Featured in Harvard Business School Case Study
KKR & Co. to Invest Additional $10 Billion in India: A Vote of Confidence in Economic Growth
32 seconds ago
KKR & Co. to Invest Additional $10 Billion in India: A Vote of Confidence in Economic Growth
Solutions30 SE and UGG Join Forces to Boost Germany's Fiber Optic Network
56 seconds ago
Solutions30 SE and UGG Join Forces to Boost Germany's Fiber Optic Network
Latest Headlines
World News
El Paso City Council Election: A Pricey Affair
12 seconds
El Paso City Council Election: A Pricey Affair
Parker Boudreaux's Unexpected Appearance at AEW Dynamite Sparks Speculation
23 seconds
Parker Boudreaux's Unexpected Appearance at AEW Dynamite Sparks Speculation
Detroit Lions End Playoff Drought with Historic Victory over Los Angeles Rams
23 seconds
Detroit Lions End Playoff Drought with Historic Victory over Los Angeles Rams
Arrest Warrant Issued Against Former AFL Powerbroker Ricky Nixon
30 seconds
Arrest Warrant Issued Against Former AFL Powerbroker Ricky Nixon
Armenia Engages with US and EU in Security Discussions
40 seconds
Armenia Engages with US and EU in Security Discussions
The Intricate Connection Between Obesity and Mental Health: A Functional Nutritionist's Perspective
41 seconds
The Intricate Connection Between Obesity and Mental Health: A Functional Nutritionist's Perspective
Senator Chandler Calls Out Iran's Alleged Role in Funding Middle East Terrorism
52 seconds
Senator Chandler Calls Out Iran's Alleged Role in Funding Middle East Terrorism
UAE SWAT Challenge 2024: A Global Platform for Tactical Teams
4 mins
UAE SWAT Challenge 2024: A Global Platform for Tactical Teams
West End Protests: A Community United Against Ageas Bowl Development
5 mins
West End Protests: A Community United Against Ageas Bowl Development
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
53 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app