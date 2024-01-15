Emmerson Family Tops U.S. Landowners List, Tech Giants Also Featured

The Emmerson family, founders of Sierra Pacific Industries, have ascended to the apex of land ownership in the United States. With an impressive 2.4 million acres spread across California, Oregon, and Washington, the Emmersons have topped the Land Report’s annual ranking of the largest landholders in America. This lumber producing giant, established by Curly Emmerson in 1947, is presently under the stewardship of Curly’s son, Archie ‘Red’ Emmerson, and his grandsons.

Other Major Landowners

Hot on the heels of the Emmerson family is media baron John Malone, who owns 2.2 million acres of American soil. CNN founder Ted Turner also joins the ranks with approximately 2 million acres to his name. The list continues with real estate and sports magnate Stan Kroenke and the Reed family, proprietors of Simpson Investment, rounding out the top five.

Millionaire Acre Club

The Land Report also honors an elite group of landowners who hold over 1 million acres. Members of this prestigious club include the Irving family, the Buck family, the Singleton family, and Brad Kelly. Tech moguls Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates also appear on the list, claiming the 25th and 42nd spots, respectively.

Non-US Citizen Landowners

Chen Tianqiao, a tycoon in the online gaming industry from China, is recognized as the second largest non-US citizen landowner in America. This annual ranking by the Land Report is meticulously compiled from a variety of data sources, providing a comprehensive overview of private land ownership across the United States.