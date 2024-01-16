EMMC and Event Marketer Team Up to Standardize Event Marketing Metrics

An industry-shaping collaboration is underway as the Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition (EMMC) teams up with Event Marketer, signaling a significant stride towards standardizing event marketing metrics. This alliance makes Event Marketer the Official U.S. Media Partner of EMMC and includes a plethora of initiatives ranging from content creation to co-hosting Master Classes at the 2024 Experiential Marketing Summit.

Advertisment

Uniting for a Quantifiable Future

Dax Callner, President of EMMC, and Kerry Smith, founder of Event Marketer, are at the helm of this partnership. Their shared vision is to establish consistent and credible metrics for brand experiences. As part of the alliance, they will also be creating thought-leadership content and hosting LinkedIn Live sessions, as well as contributing to quarterly columns.

Standardizing Experiential Marketing Metrics

Advertisment

The EMMC's mission is to standardize core metrics and methodologies, and share benchmarks to enhance the measurement of experiential marketing programs worldwide. This partnership is a significant step in that direction. The collaboration will provide tools and resources for experiential marketers to accurately track and measure the success of their events. It includes education, research, and peer-to-peer initiatives for corporate event marketers.

Event Marketer: A Trove of Resources

Event Marketer caters to over 150,000 corporate marketers with a vast array of resources that include a magazine, website, training practice, conferences, and awards programs. The partnership with EMMC will further enrich these offerings, especially in the realm of event measurement best practices. Event Marketer will also host quarterly LinkedIn Lives and co-host Master Classes at the 2024 Experiential Marketing Summit, focusing on current measurement best practices.

Through this alliance, both organizations are poised to drive consistent, credible measurement for all events and experiences, heralding a new era of accountability and transparency in the event marketing industry.