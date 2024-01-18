en English
Analysis

Emmanuel Todd Unpacks the West's Decline in 'La Défaite de L'Occident'

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:42 am EST
Emmanuel Todd Unpacks the West’s Decline in ‘La Défaite de L’Occident’

Anthropologist and demographer Emmanuel Todd has recently published his new essay, ‘La Défaite de L’Occident’ (‘The Defeat of the West’) in France, presenting a compelling dissection of the West’s decline. The book offers a sobering critique of the West’s trajectory amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine and larger geopolitical shifts.

Factors Contributing to the West’s Decline

Todd attributes the West’s decline to three primary factors: the end of the nation-state, de-industrialization, and the erosion of the Protestant work ethic, which was crucial to the West’s rise. He contends that the industrial deficiency of the United States is a critical factor contributing to this downfall. Todd scrutinizes the United States’ GDP, arguing for its fictitious nature, and lays bare the deep-seated causes of its industrial decline. These include the inadequacy of engineering training and, more broadly, the waning educational standards that have been in decline since 1965.

The Decline of American Protestantism and Its Implications

Todd argues that the disappearance of American Protestantism, a cornerstone of the nation’s identity, is a decisive factor in the West’s downfall. This erosion, he suggests, parallels the overall decline in the West’s cultural intelligence and its inability to comprehend non-Western perspectives.

The Consequences of Western Nihilism

Among the numerous critiques in his book, Todd also examines the rise of transgenderism as a manifestation of Western nihilism. He contemplates the negative implications of the 1960s sexual revolution and the West’s transformation into a ‘post-imperial’ military entity with limited cultural intelligence.

Europe’s Geopolitical Weakening

Turning his gaze towards Europe, Todd discusses the continent’s geopolitical weakening. He speculates that the US’s strategy to isolate Germany from Russia will ultimately fail and anticipates a Russian victory in Ukraine by 2027. Despite Todd’s critique, Western elites at the Davos meeting continue to promote a narrative of ongoing supremacy.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

