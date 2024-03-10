Emma Stone's Oscars Wardrobe Malfunction: Blames Ryan Gosling's 'Barbie' Ballad

At the 96th annual Academy Awards, Emma Stone encountered an unexpected twist during one of the most significant nights of her career. While ascending the stage to accept her Best Actress Oscar, Stone revealed her mint Louis Vuitton gown had succumbed to a wardrobe malfunction, attributing the incident humorously to Ryan Gosling's performance. This event not only highlighted Stone's grace under pressure but also underscored the unpredictable nature of live award shows.

Unexpected Turn of Events

The evening was proceeding splendidly for Emma Stone as she prepared to receive the prestigious Best Actress award for her role in 'Poor Things'. Dressed in a custom Louis Vuitton gown, Stone was the epitome of glamour until her dress's zipper failed, leaving the corset-style bodice exposed. Despite the mishap, Stone approached the situation with humor, suggesting that the excitement during Gosling's 'I'm Just Ken' performance from 'Barbie' might have contributed to the wardrobe malfunction. This incident, while minor, momentarily shifted the audience's focus from the awards to the resilience and composure of one of Hollywood's beloved actresses.

A Night of Glamour and Laughter

Before the wardrobe malfunction, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling had already captured the audience's attention with their undeniable chemistry and fashion choices. Stone's stylist, Petra Flannery, and hair stylist, Mara Roszak, drew inspiration from the gown's classic architecture, complementing it with a striking 30-carat yellow diamond necklace. Gosling, not to be outdone, paid homage to 'Barbie' and Marilyn Monroe with a dazzling hot-pink, bedazzled suit, custom-made by Gucci. The playful and vibrant performances, along with the actors' impeccable style, contributed to an unforgettable Oscars night.

Grace Under Pressure

Emma Stone's wardrobe malfunction at the Oscars serves as a reminder of the unpredictability inherent in live events. Yet, it also showcased Stone's ability to handle unexpected situations with grace and humor. Her swift recovery and the light-hearted manner in which she addressed the audience demonstrated her professionalism and endearment to fans worldwide. As the evening concluded, the incident became a memorable moment from the 2024 Oscars, reflecting the blend of glamour, spontaneity, and human moments that define such celebrations of cinematic excellence.