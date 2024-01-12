en English
Emma Stone’s Luxury Los Angeles Home Hits the Market

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:51 pm EST
Emma Stone's Luxury Los Angeles Home Hits the Market

Fresh from the spotlight of her recent Golden Globe victory for her riveting performance in ‘Poor Things,’ esteemed actress Emma Stone has decided to put her Los Angeles residence up for sale. The asking price for this high-end property stands at a steep $3.995 million, a figure that reflects its luxury status and coveted location.

Emma Stone’s Luxury Abode

Purchased back in 2019 for $2.3 million, Stone’s residence has since undergone several enhancements, notably the inclusion of a one-bedroom guesthouse. Nestled in the desirable Comstock Hills neighbourhood, her Spanish-style house is a testament to refined elegance and architectural grace.

The Real Estate Landscape

Despite experiencing a dip in home sales and prices within the region last year, the market for move-in ready homes in Los Angeles continues to display resilience. Stone’s decision to sell does not come with a disclosed reason, raising curiosity and speculation.

Regulations Governing the Information

As the news of her home listing ripples through the world of luxury home sales and listings, it’s important to note that the information about the sale is meant for personal, non-commercial use. Any deviation from this, including the acquisition of information for non-personal use or the desire to purchase multiple copies of this material, is governed by a subscriber agreement and law. As such, interested parties are advised to get in touch with Dow Jones Reprints for any related queries.

United States
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

