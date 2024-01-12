Emma Stone’s Luxury Los Angeles Home Hits the Market

Fresh from the spotlight of her recent Golden Globe victory for her riveting performance in ‘Poor Things,’ esteemed actress Emma Stone has decided to put her Los Angeles residence up for sale. The asking price for this high-end property stands at a steep $3.995 million, a figure that reflects its luxury status and coveted location.

Emma Stone’s Luxury Abode

Purchased back in 2019 for $2.3 million, Stone’s residence has since undergone several enhancements, notably the inclusion of a one-bedroom guesthouse. Nestled in the desirable Comstock Hills neighbourhood, her Spanish-style house is a testament to refined elegance and architectural grace.

The Real Estate Landscape

Despite experiencing a dip in home sales and prices within the region last year, the market for move-in ready homes in Los Angeles continues to display resilience. Stone’s decision to sell does not come with a disclosed reason, raising curiosity and speculation.

