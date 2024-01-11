en English
Emma Stone: Golden Globe Triumph and Dreams of Jeopardy Success

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:00 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:38 pm EST
Emma Stone: Golden Globe Triumph and Dreams of Jeopardy Success

In a recent appearance on the Variety Awards Circuit Podcast, Hollywood actress Emma Stone revealed her tenacity for a goal that exists beyond the silver screen. Stone, known for her award-winning performances and cinematic versatility, expressed a persistent desire to become a contestant on the standard version of the iconic American game show, ‘Jeopardy!’. While she has applied every June to participate, her attempts remain yet unfruitful.

Aiming for the Regular Edition

Stone’s passion for ‘Jeopardy!’ isn’t directed at the celebrity edition of the game show. Instead, she yearns to compete on the same platform as regular contestants. The actress believes she has the knowledge and skill to compete, emphasizing her desire to ‘earn her stripes’ rather than leveraging her celebrity status. Stone’s fandom isn’t a casual affair either; she watches the show every night and meticulously keeps track of the answers she gets right.

Change in Format

Including celebrities in the regular version of ‘Jeopardy!’ could indeed lead to entertaining television, but it would necessitate a significant change in the show’s current format. For now, the idea remains a fascinating hypothetical. Meanwhile, fans of Emma Stone have much to be excited about in the cinematic realm.

Golden Globe Winner

Stone’s impressive performance in ‘Poor Things’ recently bagged her a Golden Globe. The film, which showcases her transformative acting skills, has been receiving rave reviews. The movie’s unique themes, emotional depth, and the director’s deliberate use of close-ups to capture Stone’s performance have been widely acclaimed. Stone’s discussion of the movie’s meaning post-award win has further added depth to viewers’ understanding of the film.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

