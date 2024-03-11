Emma Stone's Hilarious Oscar Moment Goes Viral: Misses 'Poor Things' Makeup Win

Emma Stone's night at the 2024 Oscars was unforgettable, not just because of her Best Actress win but also due to a viral backstage moment. While celebrating her victory for 'Poor Things', Stone realized she was missing the Best Makeup and Hairstyling award announcement for the same film. Captured on video, her reaction swiftly sparked laughter and comparisons to her 'iCarly' cameo across social media platforms.

Unexpected Viral Sensation

Amid the glamour of her Oscar win, Emma Stone found herself in a comedic scenario that fans couldn't resist. The actress, caught off guard backstage, learned that 'Poor Things' had clinched the Best Makeup and Hairstyling award. In a moment of pure astonishment, Stone exclaimed recognition of Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, and Josh Weston's win before dashing back to the theatre. This spontaneous reaction not only entertained fans but also reminded many of her memorable 'iCarly' cameo, where she portrayed an overly enthusiastic fan.

Fans Draw 'iCarly' Comparisons

Social media users quickly drew parallels between Stone's Oscar reaction and her 'iCarly' appearance. Memes and comments flooded in, highlighting the uncanny resemblance of her responses in both scenarios. Fans amusedly noted that Stone's genuine surprise and excitement mirrored her character's fanatical energy on the Nickelodeon show. This unexpected connection between her on-screen cameo and real-life moment added an extra layer of enjoyment for fans, making the incident a standout social media topic.

Accidental Tribute to a Memorable Role

While Emma Stone's evening was primarily celebrated for her significant achievement in winning the Best Actress Oscar, her viral backstage moment offered a light-hearted side story to the night's festivities. Her genuine, unscripted reaction not only provided levity but also served as an accidental tribute to her diverse acting range - from serious Oscar-winning roles to beloved comedic guest appearances. This blend of professional acclaim and relatable moments underscores Stone's enduring appeal and versatility as an actress.

The incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of live events like the Oscars, where even the most scripted moments can lead to spontaneous, memorable occurrences. Emma Stone's ability to inadvertently create a viral sensation while celebrating a career milestone highlights her unique charm and the public's affection for her. As fans continue to share the clip, Stone's reaction becomes an indelible part of Oscar history, showcasing the lighter side of Hollywood's most prestigious night.