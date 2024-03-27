Emma Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos Unite for 'Kinds of Kindness' After 'Poor Things' Oscar Win

Fresh off an Academy Award win for 'Poor Things,' Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos are collaborating again with 'Kinds of Kindness,' in theaters June 2024. Just weeks after Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos's 'Poor Things' swept the 2024 Oscars, the pair are back to introduce their latest movie. Searchlight Pictures released the initial teaser trailer for 'Kinds of Kindness' Wednesday. The new movie teams Stone, who just won her second Academy Award on March 10 for her role in 'Poor Things', with filmmaker Lanthimos, 50, for their third film project together since 2018's 'The Favourite.'

Star-Studded Cast and Plot Teaser

The 46-second teaser — set to Eurythmics' 1983 hit "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" — shows Stone driving a purple car and teases appearances from its ensemble cast, which includes Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Jesse Plemons, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn, Mamoudou Athie, and Hunter Schaefer. While the trailer does not give away much in terms of a story, it ends with Stone's character driving into a parking lot at what appears to be an apartment complex. 'Kinds of Kindness' is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing at sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader," reads an official synopsis for the movie.

Continuing a Fruitful Collaboration

Dafoe, 68, and Qualley, 29, previously worked with Stone and Lanthimos on 'Poor Things', which won four Oscars at the recent 96th Academy Awards. 'Kinds of Kindness' also brings Alwyn, 33, back into Stone and Lanthimos' mix after he appeared in 'The Favourite'. At the New York City premiere of 'Poor Things' in December, Lanthimos teased to PEOPLE that 'Kinds of Kindness' differs from his other movies as a "contemporary film." "It's three different stories and there's a core of seven actors, including Emma of course, who play one character in each story, so they all play three different characters," he said at the time.

Anticipation and Release Details

'Kinds of Kindness' is in theaters June 2024. This collaboration between Stone and Lanthimos has generated immense anticipation, following their successful partnership on 'Poor Things' and 'The Favourite'. With a release date set for June, fans of the duo are eagerly awaiting what promises to be another compelling and potentially award-winning film.

As Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos gear up for the release of 'Kinds of Kindness', the film industry and audiences alike are buzzing with excitement. Their previous works have not only garnered critical acclaim but have also pushed the boundaries of traditional storytelling. This upcoming film, with its unique structure and intriguing plot, seems poised to continue their streak of innovative and thought-provoking cinema. As June approaches, all eyes will be on this dynamic duo to see if they can capture lightning in a bottle once again.