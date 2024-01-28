Emily Wilson Illuminates Ancient Greek Themes in Modern Context at Georgetown Lecture

Amid the hallowed halls of Georgetown University, an erudite crowd found themselves entranced by the eloquence of Emily Wilson, a luminary in the field of classical studies. On January 24, Wilson unveiled the second part of her trilogy of lectures, delving into the motifs of 'Destiny, Tradition, Choice.' The lecture was part of 'The Myth, Magic, and Mystery of the Ancient Greeks: Exploring the Connections to Contemporary Culture,' an installment of the 2023-2024 Annual Thalia Potamianos Lecture Series.

Fostering Intellectual Exchange Through Ancient Greek Themes

The event, hosted by the Gennadius Library of the American School of Classical Studies, drew an enthusiastic on-site audience. Simultaneously, thousands across the globe tuned in via live stream, underscoring the relevance and enduring fascination with ancient Greek culture. These lectures aim to foster intellectual exchange around topics pertinent to the Gennadius Library and extend the comprehension of the influence of ancient Greece on our contemporary world.

Emily Wilson: A Modern Interpreter of Homer

Wilson, lauded for her transformative translations of Homer's epic poems, utilized her expertise to underscore the relevance of ancient Greek themes in contemporary culture. Her exploration into 'Destiny, Tradition, Choice' provided a captivating lens through which to view the intersections of past and present, myth and reality.

A Global Ensemble: From Athens to New York City

The lecture series commenced with 'The Vulnerability of Heroism' in Athens, Greece. The final act, 'The Wisdom of Stories,' is slated for May 8 at St Bartholomew's Church in New York City. This concluding lecture, like its predecessors, will be accessible via live streaming and a Greek simulcast, ensuring a global audience can partake in this intellectual feast.

Financially backed by a grant from Phokion Potamianos, the series is a tribute to his grandmother, Thalia Potamianos, a notable Greek biochemist and philanthropist. Through this series, Potamianos honors her legacy, ensuring that the sparks of intellectual curiosity she ignited continue to enlighten minds across the globe.