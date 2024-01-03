en English
Fashion

Emily Ratajkowski’s New Year Bash and Rumored Close Friendship with Moses Sumney

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Emily Ratajkowski’s New Year Bash and Rumored Close Friendship with Moses Sumney

Emily Ratajkowski, the celebrated 32-year-old model, landed at JFK Airport in New York City on Tuesday, January 2, after a memorable holiday. Dressed in a tan jacket over a black T-shirt, paired with striking red parachute pants, she marked an impressive return from her vacation. Ratajkowski had rung in the New Year at a beach party with British model Adwoa Aboah and singer-songwriter Moses Sumney, sharing glimpses of the celebration on her social media.

Emily’s New Year Celebration

Ratajkowski’s Instagram followers were treated to an array of posts from her New Year’s Eve celebration. She was seen flaunting a leopard-print lingerie-style dress with a plunging neckline and black lace detailing, standing barefoot in the ocean sipping a cocktail. The look was completed with gold bangles and a necklace. The model was accompanied by Aboah and Sumney, who also featured in the pictures and videos. The trio was seen dancing and taking pictures on the beach, clearly reveling in the festive spirit.

From The Cayman Islands to New York

Just last year, Ratajkowski took a similar New Year’s Eve trip to the Cayman Islands. The model never fails to make a statement with her fashion choices. Her daring leopard-print dress and the decision to ditch her underwear during the recent New Year celebrations created quite a buzz on social media. Alongside her friends, Aboah and Sumney, Ratajkowski rang in 2024 with style and extravagance.

Her Relationship with Moses Sumney

The model’s close friendship with Sumney, a talented musician, has sparked rumors and caught media attention. The two were seen together at the New Year’s Eve party and later at the Caribbean vacation. Speculations about Ratajkowski’s relationship with Stéphane Bak have been rife since they haven’t been seen together since November. Her return to New York City with Sumney has only added fuel to the burgeoning rumors.

Emily Ratajkowski’s New Year’s celebrations and her subsequent return have stirred up a media storm. With her daring fashion choices and rumored close friendship with Moses Sumney, 2024 promises to be an eventful year for the model.

Fashion
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

