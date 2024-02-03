Emily Graham Named 2025 Teacher of the Year by Savannah-Chatham County Public School System

In a celebration of educational prowess, the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) hailed 57 deserving teachers at a grand gala on Friday, introducing the district's 2025 Teacher of the Year. The event culminated in the declaration of Emily Graham, a passionate band teacher at Islands High School, as the recipient of this esteemed honor. A veteran of 14 years within the district, Graham has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to her students and profession. Her dedication often manifests in the form of additional hours spent with her students, a testament to her zealous dedication to the education sector.

Unveiling the Process

The selection of the Teacher of the Year is no trifling matter. It is a yearlong process that is as rigorous as it is meticulous. Teachers are initially nominated by their peers, a nod to their remarkable efforts within the classroom. These nominations then undergo a series of evaluations, screening, and rigorous assessments to identify qualities that distinguish these educators from their contemporaries. The process is exhaustive and exacting, designed to reward only the most deserving, culminating in the selection of five finalists.

Emily Graham: A Beacon of Excellence

Emily Graham's journey to the title of the 2025 Teacher of the Year has been marked by consistent dedication and a deep-rooted love for teaching. As a band teacher, she has utilized music as a medium to foster an enriching learning environment. Her commitment to the profession and her students has resulted in her going above and beyond the call of duty, often investing extra hours in nurturing the musical talents of her students. Her dedication, coupled with her innovative teaching methods, has affirmed her position as a beacon of excellence within the district.

A Voice for Teachers and Students

As the 2025 Teacher of the Year, Graham's responsibilities extend beyond her classroom at Islands High School. She is now tasked with representing her colleagues, advocating for the needs and concerns of teachers and students alike. She will serve on the council for the Teachers of the Year, playing an integral role in the state finals. Cherie Golden, the 2022 State Teacher of the Year and current Savannah-Chatham Literacy Effectiveness Officer, emphasized the role of the Teacher of the Year as a representative and voice for both teachers and students. She encouraged Graham to continue her advocacy, echoing the voices of her peers and students in the quest for educational excellence.