Emily Followill Unveils First Art Exhibit at Madison-Morgan Cultural Center, Celebrating Southern Elegance

Renowned for her captivating work in landscape and architectural photography, Emily Followill's first art exhibit, "Enhancing History: The Beauty of Land & Spaces in the South," is set to open at the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center. The exhibit, showcasing over 40 images from Followill's distinguished portfolio, marks a significant milestone for the artist, known for her publications in the New York Times, Garden and Gun, and Southern Living. Opening on March 17, the exhibit also aligns with National Women's History Month, further highlighting Followill's contribution to the arts and her deep-rooted connection to the South's history and beauty.

Artistic Journey and Southern Ties

Followill's journey as a photographer is both a personal and professional narrative, deeply intertwined with her Southern heritage. Raised in Atlanta with frequent visits to her family's farm in Rutledge, her work is a testament to her understanding of the importance of history and its relevance to the present. The exhibit not only showcases her talent but also serves as a homage to her familial roots and the historical significance of Madison and Morgan County. Followill's connection to the area, coupled with her academic background in Art History and Fine Arts from The University of the South, has honed her ability to capture the essence of the South's landscape and architecture with grace and elegance.

Collaborations and Acclaim

Throughout her career, Followill has collaborated with noted designers and architects, producing a body of work described as "concise, crisp, and classic." Her ability to tell a story through her photographs, emphasizing natural light and balance, has earned her widespread acclaim and respect within the photography and design communities. James Farmer of Farmer Designs praises Followill's knack for transforming simple scenes into stunning narratives, a skill that has made her one of the most talented and respected photographers in her field. The upcoming exhibit is not just a display of her work but a celebration of her contributions to capturing the beauty of the Southern landscape and architectural heritage.

Legacy and Inspiration

The exhibit at the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center goes beyond showcasing Followill's work; it reflects her desire to connect people with their history and encourage them to appreciate the beauty that surrounds them. Her photographs, capturing everything from the early morning light over a field to the intricate details of Southern homes, invite viewers to reflect on their own connections to the past and the importance of preserving history through art. As part of the Center's celebration of National Women's History Month, the exhibit not only honors Followill's achievements but also recognizes the contributions of women like Frances Benjamin Johnston, whose work is also featured at the Center.

As the exhibit approaches, Followill expresses excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to share her work with the community and hopes it inspires others to appreciate the beauty and history of the South. Her dedication to her craft and her ability to capture the essence of Southern elegance and history make "Enhancing History: The Beauty of Land & Spaces in the South" a must-see exhibit for photography enthusiasts and anyone drawn to the rich heritage of the Southern United States.