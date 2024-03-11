Emily Blunt's Oscars 2024 Dress Sparks Fashion Frenzy: Floating Straps Discussed

At the 2024 Oscars, Emily Blunt's fashion choice became a major talking point, thanks to her stylist, Jessica Paster, and a unique Schiaparelli gown. In a detailed interview with Vanity Fair, Paster shared the behind-the-scenes decision-making process that led to Blunt wearing a gown with distinctive "floating shoulders," a feature that has since sparked widespread discussion and admiration.

Inspiration and Selection

Paster revealed that the decision for Blunt's Oscars attire was made early on the day of the event, with three potential outfits in contention. The chosen dress, a beaded champagne-colored Schiaparelli gown, stood out for its innovative design. "Sometimes we don't play it safe," Paster stated, emphasizing the duo's aim to have fun with fashion. The stylist also acknowledged the anticipation of public discourse regarding the dress's unique shoulders, indicating a blend of confidence and indifference to external opinions.

Unexpected Similarities and Public Reaction

Interestingly, Florence Pugh, Blunt's co-star in Oppenheimer, appeared at the event in an outfit with a similarly elevated shoulder design, a coincidence that surprised Paster. Despite this, and public speculation about deeper meanings behind the dress, Paster clarified that the choice was purely aesthetic, driven by the desire to select a beautiful dress for a distinguished occasion. This approach underlines a focus on personal style and the impact of fashion choices on a global stage.

Blunt's Personal Take and Red Carpet Experience

As for Blunt's own feelings towards the dress, Paster confirmed the actress's affection for the selected gown, which was further accentuated by Tiffany & Co. jewels. On the red carpet, Blunt shared a romantic moment with her husband, John Krasinski, marking the evening as not only a fashion statement but also a celebration of personal joy and professional achievements. This blend of personal preference, stylistic bravery, and public reaction encapsulates the dynamic nature of red carpet fashion, spotlighting the intricate relationship between celebrities, their stylists, and the audience.