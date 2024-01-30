Emerging Talents Shine at East-West Shrine Bowl Practice Session

As the dust settles on the third practice session of the East-West Shrine Bowl in Frisco, Texas, a number of college football luminaries have emerged, catching the attention of NFL scouts and teams alike, notably the Los Angeles Chargers. Among them, tight end Dallin Holker from Colorado State, a former BYU player and Mackey Award winner, has shown his mettle with impressive receiving skills, particularly on a significant screen play, marking him potentially as a third-round draft pick.

Dallin Holker: A Tight End with Promise

Having transitioned from BYU to Colorado State, Holker's development as a tight end has been steady and promising. His catching skills have been a highlight, especially on a standout screen play, suggesting significant potential for a third-round draft pick.

Tahj Washington: The Rising Wide Receiver

USC's wide receiver, Tahj Washington, has been turning heads with his exceptional route running and catch ability. His steady improvement over the years is evident in his performance during the practice sessions, indicating that he could be a valuable asset for any NFL team.

Dylan McMahon: The Undersized Powerhouse

Despite his smaller stature, North Carolina State's center Dylan McMahon has demonstrated his strength and technique against larger opponents. His performance at the Shrine Bowl practice session sets him up as a potential Day 3 draft prospect.

Jabari Small & Bub Means: Potential Undrafted Gems

Running back Jabari Small from Tennessee showcased a shifty running style, making a strong case for consideration as an undrafted free agent, especially following an injury to fellow Tennessee back Jaylen Wright. Meanwhile, wide receiver Bub Means from Pitt showcased his receiving skills, particularly when given accurate throws, suggesting he could also be a valuable asset to an NFL team's offense.

The East-West Shrine Bowl practice session has proven to be fertile ground for standout college football players to showcase their skills and increase their draft stock. As the NFL draft approaches, teams will undoubtedly have their eyes on these rising stars, ready to harness their talents for the upcoming season.