International Affairs

Emerging Geopolitical Flashpoints in 2024: Venezuela-Guyana Dispute and Ireland’s Undersea Cables

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
Emerging Geopolitical Flashpoints in 2024: Venezuela-Guyana Dispute and Ireland's Undersea Cables

The world of geopolitics is nothing if not unpredictable. As we step into 2024, two potential flashpoints have emerged on the international stage, which, though presently under the radar, could potentially escalate into significant global conflicts. The first of these relates to the simmering territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over the Essequibo region, while the second pertains to concerns over the vulnerability of undersea cables off the southern coast of Ireland. Both of these situations present challenges that demand the world’s attention, and the actions taken in response could have far-reaching implications.

Essequibo: A Region Ripe for Conflict

The territorial dispute over the Essequibo region between Venezuela and Guyana has long been a dormant issue, but recent developments have brought it back into the spotlight. The discovery of oil reserves off the coast of Guyana has added fuel to the fire, prompting Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to reignite the dispute. Maduro’s government has gone so far as to hold a consultative referendum on Venezuelan sovereignty over the Essequibo, a move that has led to a display of military posturing in the region.

Such actions have strained Venezuela’s improving relations with the United States and created tensions with neighbouring countries like Brazil and Cuba. The United States Southern Command has announced air drills over Guyana, and Brazil has responded by sending troops to its border. A mediation effort, involving Brazil and regional organizations, has led to a pledge by the Venezuelan and Guyanese presidents to avoid the use of force, but the situation remains tense.

Undersea Cables: Ireland’s Hidden Vulnerability

Meanwhile, off the southern coast of Ireland, another international conflict is brewing. Ireland’s limited naval capabilities raise concerns about the protection of the undersea cables that serve as critical infrastructure for global communications. These cables, which connect Europe to the United States, could potentially be targeted for sabotage by a hostile state, posing a significant threat to the globalized economy.

Recent Russian naval activity in Ireland’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) has heightened these concerns. The presence of Russian vessels, such as the Admiral Grigorovich, and Russia’s naval exercises in the area highlight the potential risk to the undersea cables. These developments underscore the need for increased security measures and international cooperation to protect this critical infrastructure.

As we move forward into 2024, these two potential international conflicts demand our attention. The decisions made in response to these issues could shape the geopolitical landscape for years to come. It is clear that the world must remain vigilant and prepared to address these challenges as they arise.

International Affairs Ireland United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

