Emergency Response to Severe Weather in Erie County: Warming Centers Established and Travel Bans Imposed

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:33 pm EST
Emergency Response to Severe Weather in Erie County: Warming Centers Established and Travel Bans Imposed

Severe weather conditions have descended upon Erie County, as state and local officials, including Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Byron Brown, urge residents to stay indoors. For those caught in the storm and in need of shelter, a network of warming centers has been established across the area.

Emergency Response to Severe Weather

Erie County is currently under a state of emergency and travel advisory due to heavy snow, damaging winds, and low temperatures. The Emergency Operations Center has been activated to monitor conditions and coordinate operations. In response to the critical situation, the County Executive has signed a State of Emergency Declaration, allowing for the mobilization of resources and hiring of specialized contractors. The State Weather Risk Communication Center has issued a warning of 1-3 feet of snow and winds gusting up to 65 mph.

Travel Bans and Game Postponements

A full travel ban for passenger vehicles in Erie County was announced by Governor Kathy Hochul and local authorities, beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday to allow plow crews to clear roads during the overnight hours. The ban was reassessed at 6 a.m. on Sunday. All commercial traffic was banned on all State, County, and local roads in Erie County and on the New York State Thruway between Exit 46 and the Pennsylvania State Line. The NFL has postponed the Bills Steelers playoff game to Monday at 4:30 p.m. due to the weather. New Yorkers were urged to stay home throughout the duration of the storm, as travel was deemed impossible and dangerous at times due to blizzard-like conditions.

Community Warming Centers

In both Buffalo and Orchard Park, warming centers have sprung up, ready to welcome those seeking refuge from the storm. In Buffalo, the warming centers include the Asarese-Matters Community Center, Delavan-Grider Community Center, Gloria J. Parks Community Center, JFK Community Center, Lincoln Fieldhouse, North Buffalo Community Center, Peter Machnica Community Center, Tosh Collins Community Center, and West Side Community Services. Erie Community College (South Campus), Windom Elementary School, and Orchard Park Middle School have been established as warming centers in Orchard Park. These centers are equipped with cots, pillows, blankets, and water to accommodate anyone seeking shelter from the storm.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed about the storm and receive notifications by signing up for Buf-Alert, a service that sends updates via text message to those who text their zip code to 38276.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

