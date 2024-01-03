Emergency Repairs to Disrupt Focus Broadband Services in Brunswick County

Residents of Brunswick County, North Carolina, who are customers of Focus Broadband, are bracing for two nights of service disruptions due to necessary emergency maintenance. The repairs are scheduled to take place in the wee hours of Thursday and Friday, from midnight to 5:00 a.m., during which time all services provided by Focus Broadband will be suspended for a duration of up to five hours.

Emergency Repairs Prompted by Highway 17 Damage

The emergency repairs, necessitated by damage inflicted by a company operating along Highway 17, will impact a wide range of Focus Broadband’s offerings, including internet, telephone, and cable TV services. The affected customers include those with fiber optic and cable modem service.

Affected Areas Encompass Multiple Towns

The areas slated to endure the outage span several towns, including Belville, Leland, Adme-Delco, Bell Swamp, Town Creek, Riegelwood, Navassa, the Leland Industrial Park, and regions north of Winnabow. Notably, this service interruption will also affect parts of eastern Columbus County and northern Brunswick County.

Contact Information for Further Queries

For customers seeking more information about the impending service outage, Focus Broadband has made available its Repair Center’s contact number – 910-754-4317. However, it is important to note that despite the disruption in services, emergency services will remain unaffected by the outage.