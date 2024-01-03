en English
Emergency Repairs to Disrupt Focus Broadband Services in Brunswick County

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
Residents of Brunswick County, North Carolina, who are customers of Focus Broadband, are bracing for two nights of service disruptions due to necessary emergency maintenance. The repairs are scheduled to take place in the wee hours of Thursday and Friday, from midnight to 5:00 a.m., during which time all services provided by Focus Broadband will be suspended for a duration of up to five hours.

Emergency Repairs Prompted by Highway 17 Damage

The emergency repairs, necessitated by damage inflicted by a company operating along Highway 17, will impact a wide range of Focus Broadband’s offerings, including internet, telephone, and cable TV services. The affected customers include those with fiber optic and cable modem service.

Affected Areas Encompass Multiple Towns

The areas slated to endure the outage span several towns, including Belville, Leland, Adme-Delco, Bell Swamp, Town Creek, Riegelwood, Navassa, the Leland Industrial Park, and regions north of Winnabow. Notably, this service interruption will also affect parts of eastern Columbus County and northern Brunswick County.

Contact Information for Further Queries

For customers seeking more information about the impending service outage, Focus Broadband has made available its Repair Center’s contact number – 910-754-4317. However, it is important to note that despite the disruption in services, emergency services will remain unaffected by the outage.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

