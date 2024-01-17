Emergency in Maine Activates Hazard Pay: Minimum Wage Boosted to $22.50

On January 11, 2024, Maine's Governor, Janet Mills, declared a state of civil emergency for the coastal counties battered by severe flooding. The declaration has far-reaching effects, specifically activating Portland's minimum wage ordinance. Notably, this ordinance includes a hazard pay provision that necessitates a temporary increase in the minimum wage to a significant $22.50 per hour throughout the emergency period. Initially designed to remunerate employees working during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, the provision also kicks in during other emergencies, including weather-related incidents.

Previous Activation of the Hazard Pay Provision

The recent declaration is not the maiden activation of this provision. Back in September 2023, the ordinance was invoked during the devastating Hurricane Lee. The increased wages are applicable to nearly all employees within Portland's city limits, with the sole exception of those teleworking.

Hazard Pay Duration and Employer Compliance

The hazard pay is set to last for the duration of the emergency, currently slated for a minimum of one week. Employers are required to adhere to this ordinance to avoid potential civil liability. The repercussions of non-compliance could be severe, including treble damages, attorney's fees, and fines.

