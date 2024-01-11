en English
Disaster

Emergency Evacuation in Norwich due to Partial Dam Failure

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:02 pm EST
In a decisive move to safeguard its residents, the City of Norwich, Connecticut, has enacted a mandatory evacuation for a substantial segment of the city located along the Yantic River. This emergency action is a response to a partial dam failure, posing a potential risk of flooding and infrastructural damage and prompting immediate action.

Emergency Measures

The authorities have issued an evacuation order inclusive of detailed safety guidelines and pinpointing the areas most susceptible to risk. Hundreds of people have been part of the evacuation, and the Kelly Middle School has been opened as a shelter. The Norwich Public Utilities also experienced power outages due to the dam break, impacting around 5,000 customers.

Reason behind the Dam Break

The partial dam failure was triggered by heavy storms leading to flooding and road closures. Despite a temporary respite from the rain, the National Weather Service reports steady temperatures of 49 degrees, indicating the potential for more rain and subsequent flooding. The dam, classified as High Hazard Potential Dam Class C, exhibited cracks and pooling around it, demanding precautionary evacuations and a nearby bridge closure.

Unprecedented Flooding

Thousands of power outages occurred, and residents described the flooding as the worst in over 30 years. Emergency services are actively managing the situation, and efforts are in place to lessen the impact of the dam failure and offer assistance to the displaced residents. City officials are closely observing the dam’s condition and the river levels to update the public and implement additional measures if necessary.

Disaster Safety United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

