EMC Testing Market to Skyrocket to US$ 3.99 billion by 2030, Spurred by 5G Advancements

The EMC Testing Market is set to expand to a staggering US$ 3.99 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030. This growth has been spurred by advancements in 5G infrastructure, in spite of the initial uncertainties brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. The increasing demand for 5G-capable devices has led to a surge in the need for EMC testing, as new standards are required to confront the challenges presented by the technology, including the use of broadly separated frequency ranges and advanced antenna systems.

Advertisment

North America Leads in EMC Testing Market

In North America, the EMC testing market is experiencing a boost with the emergence of autonomous vehicles. The growing demand for connected and automated vehicles (CAV) is creating numerous opportunities, with the aerospace & defense sector in the US playing a significant role. Thanks to its substantial defense budget, EMC testing is crucial in reducing the risk of malfunctions from onboard transmitters. The US market is particularly competitive, especially in the consumer electronics sector where devices produce harmful electromagnetic emissions, hence necessitating EMC testing.

EMC Testing Market Driven by Automotive and Telecommunication Sectors

Advertisment

The market is also sustained by the automotive and telecommunication sectors, with the proliferation of 5G networks and electric vehicles. The ever-growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) across various sectors is expected to further enhance the EMC testing market. The market is segmented based on offerings, service types, and end-users, with North America poised to register the highest growth.

Canada's Semiconductor Industry Fuels Growth

Investments and government support in the semiconductor industry in Canada are contributing to the market's expansion. Key players in the market, such as Ametek Inc and Element Materials Technology Group Ltd, are focusing on product upgrades, collaborations, and acquisitions to extend their market presence.

In a recent development, Applus Laboratories and Rohde & Schwarz successfully showcased the seamless integration of eCall testing in an electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) test environment. The demonstration highlighted various eCall testing scenarios and capabilities, in compliance with the UN ECE R10 standard, which regulates automobile-related EMC.