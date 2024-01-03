en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Travel & Tourism

Winter Travel Embraced Amid Today’s News Highlights on Cold Adventures

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:57 pm EST
Winter Travel Embraced Amid Today’s News Highlights on Cold Adventures

Imagine the thrill of embarking on winter travels not as a getaway from the cold, but a dive into its very heart. The allure of unique experiences such as exploring ice caves, dipping into hot springs, spotting wildlife, and witnessing the ethereal Northern Lights, are all reasons to consider the frosty destinations. Not to mention, the potential savings on travel expenses and fewer crowds to contend with.

Embracing the Cold with Affordable Winter Travel

From San Diego to Cancun, Montréal to the Florida Keys, each icy locale offers its unique charm and attractions. However, the key to a successful winter journey lies not just in the destination, but also in the careful planning and smart strategies to save money and maximize enjoyment. Think reduced airfare and hotel rates, increased flight options, and less tourist hustle. The unexpected bonus? The chance to explore the chaotic and crowded capital of Dakar, or the regenerating city of Saint Louis in northern Senegal, all while basking in the country’s warm weather and stability. And for those craving the frosty bite, JetBlue’s Big Winter Sale offers low one-way fares starting at $44 to various destinations, including New York, San Francisco, and Seattle.

Swiss Bernina Express Defies Snow, Offers Daring Alpine Adventure

While the British railway system grinds to a standstill at the mere hint of snow, Swiss trains fearlessly navigate through snowdrifts and blizzards, challenging even polar explorer-worthy conditions. The Bernina Express stands out as the most daring among them, scaling heights of 2,253 meters amid glaciers and crossing a mountain pass between Switzerland and Italy. This captivating four-hour journey bids farewell to St Moritz’s skiers, ascending dramatically to the railway’s pinnacle at the frozen Lago Bianco, then descending in a looping fashion towards Tirano. Keep an eye out for the formidable snow plough train affectionately dubbed ‘the monster’ that clears the tracks. Prices start at CHF 61 (£63) per person for this remarkable Alpine adventure.

0
Travel & Tourism United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Travel & Tourism

See more
10 mins ago
Sir Tim Martin's Tour of Black Country Pubs Following Recent Knighthood
Sir Tim Martin, a name synonymous with the hospitality industry in the UK, recently embarked on a tour of his pubs in the Black Country region. The founder and chairman of JD Wetherspoon, Sir Tim was knighted in the New Year Honours for his significant contributions to the hospitality sector. His tour followed Christmas and
Sir Tim Martin's Tour of Black Country Pubs Following Recent Knighthood
Appalachian Trail to Shorten by One Mile in 2024
25 mins ago
Appalachian Trail to Shorten by One Mile in 2024
MV Coho Ferry to Pause Operations; Arizona Border Crossings to Reopen
28 mins ago
MV Coho Ferry to Pause Operations; Arizona Border Crossings to Reopen
Dayton Ale Trail 2024: A Journey through Local Breweries
12 mins ago
Dayton Ale Trail 2024: A Journey through Local Breweries
Old Homestead Museum Changes Winter Hours for Ice Castles Visitors
17 mins ago
Old Homestead Museum Changes Winter Hours for Ice Castles Visitors
The Best Snow Shovels of 2024: Features, Recommendations, and Expert Insights
23 mins ago
The Best Snow Shovels of 2024: Features, Recommendations, and Expert Insights
Latest Headlines
World News
Exciting Changes to Icebox Map Set to Shift VALORANT Meta
33 seconds
Exciting Changes to Icebox Map Set to Shift VALORANT Meta
GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates Unity, Rejects Media Bias at Town Hall Meeting
1 min
GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates Unity, Rejects Media Bias at Town Hall Meeting
UFC Fighter Chuck Liddell Requests Legal Separation Amidst Divorce Settlement
1 min
UFC Fighter Chuck Liddell Requests Legal Separation Amidst Divorce Settlement
Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign
2 mins
Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign
South African Visionary, Ndou, Aims to Reform Political Landscape Amid Upcoming Elections
2 mins
South African Visionary, Ndou, Aims to Reform Political Landscape Amid Upcoming Elections
Sowore Calls for Unity, Criticizes 'Wicked Leaders' and Challenges President Tinubu to Join Marathon
2 mins
Sowore Calls for Unity, Criticizes 'Wicked Leaders' and Challenges President Tinubu to Join Marathon
Warren Bentley: A Non-League Football Icon Bids Adieu to the Sport
3 mins
Warren Bentley: A Non-League Football Icon Bids Adieu to the Sport
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
3 mins
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
3 mins
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
20 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app