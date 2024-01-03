Winter Travel Embraced Amid Today’s News Highlights on Cold Adventures

Imagine the thrill of embarking on winter travels not as a getaway from the cold, but a dive into its very heart. The allure of unique experiences such as exploring ice caves, dipping into hot springs, spotting wildlife, and witnessing the ethereal Northern Lights, are all reasons to consider the frosty destinations. Not to mention, the potential savings on travel expenses and fewer crowds to contend with.

Embracing the Cold with Affordable Winter Travel

From San Diego to Cancun, Montréal to the Florida Keys, each icy locale offers its unique charm and attractions. However, the key to a successful winter journey lies not just in the destination, but also in the careful planning and smart strategies to save money and maximize enjoyment. Think reduced airfare and hotel rates, increased flight options, and less tourist hustle. The unexpected bonus? The chance to explore the chaotic and crowded capital of Dakar, or the regenerating city of Saint Louis in northern Senegal, all while basking in the country’s warm weather and stability. And for those craving the frosty bite, JetBlue’s Big Winter Sale offers low one-way fares starting at $44 to various destinations, including New York, San Francisco, and Seattle.

Swiss Bernina Express Defies Snow, Offers Daring Alpine Adventure

While the British railway system grinds to a standstill at the mere hint of snow, Swiss trains fearlessly navigate through snowdrifts and blizzards, challenging even polar explorer-worthy conditions. The Bernina Express stands out as the most daring among them, scaling heights of 2,253 meters amid glaciers and crossing a mountain pass between Switzerland and Italy. This captivating four-hour journey bids farewell to St Moritz’s skiers, ascending dramatically to the railway’s pinnacle at the frozen Lago Bianco, then descending in a looping fashion towards Tirano. Keep an eye out for the formidable snow plough train affectionately dubbed ‘the monster’ that clears the tracks. Prices start at CHF 61 (£63) per person for this remarkable Alpine adventure.