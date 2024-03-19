Embracing Kindness in Leadership: Boosting Engagement, Loyalty, and Success

When leadership expert Bonnie Hayden Cheng was tasked with penning a management book during the early pandemic days, a significant phenomenon was unfolding. Talented employees were exiting their workplaces in large numbers, a trend later termed the Great Resignation. Dr. Hayden Cheng, with her extensive background from the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management and her current role at the University of Hong Kong, observed a stark contrast in companies' fates based on their treatment of employees during these trying times. Those who showed understanding and flexibility retained their workforce, forming the premise of her groundbreaking book, The Return on Kindness: How Kind Leadership Wins Talent, Earns Loyalty, and Builds Successful Companies.

Advertisment

Kindness as a Leadership Strategy

Dr. Hayden Cheng's research, coupled with global interviews and ongoing story collection at thereturnonkindness.com, underpins the book's core message. High trust companies, she found, are synonymous with lower stress levels, higher engagement, and increased productivity among employees. This revelation advocates for a radical shift in leadership paradigms, urging leaders to view kindness not as a sign of weakness but as a potent tool for fostering strong, thriving workplace cultures. Kindness, according to Dr. Hayden Cheng, involves deliberate beneficial actions towards others, emphasizing human connection and care above all.

Overcoming Negative Stereotypes and Gender Norms

Advertisment

The association of kindness with femininity and perceived weakness in leadership roles has been a barrier. Yet, Dr. Hayden Cheng points to compelling evidence that female leaders often excel in many areas traditionally dominated by their male counterparts. Citing studies that showcase the superior performance of teams with female members and the lower likelihood of financial misrepresentation by female CFOs, she calls for a focus on behaviors rather than gender norms. This approach, she argues, can unlock the benefits of kind leadership for everyone, irrespective of gender.

Practical Applications of Kind Leadership

Dr. Hayden Cheng and other advocates like Natasha Jesenak from the University of Toronto's Woodsworth College and Lissa Appiah, a career strategist, share practical insights into kind leadership. From fostering flexibility and genuine interest in employees' lives to handling conflicts with compassion and clarity, these strategies are pivotal. They highlight that avoiding difficult conversations does not equate to kindness. Rather, providing clear, honest feedback and actively listening to and valuing each employee's unique contributions can significantly mitigate stress and enhance organizational loyalty and productivity.

Dr. Hayden Cheng's RISE model—Role modeling, Intentional flexibility, Supportive action, and Energizing and equipping—presented at a Rotman School of Management event, encapsulates her philosophy. It's a clarion call for leaders to embody the values they wish to see, tailor their approach to individual needs, take actionable steps to alleviate burdens, and empower their teams. This transformative approach not only champions kindness as an inherent human value but also as a strategic organizational asset, promising enhanced retention, creativity, and overall success in the modern workplace.