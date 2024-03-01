Embracing History and Community Spirit in Old Towne Orange

For residents like Lorna Deshane, Old Towne Orange isn't just a place to live; it's a vibrant community steeped in history, where neighbors share a unique bond and a passion for preserving the charm of their surroundings. This historic district, with its significant concentration of pre-1940 homes, offers a glimpse into California's architectural past while fostering a strong community spirit that draws people from all walks of life.

Historic Charm Meets Modern Community

Old Towne Orange, boasting the second largest concentration of historic homes in California, offers a rare mix of architectural beauty and a tight-knit community vibe. According to Dan Slater, a local real estate broker and president of the Old Towne Preservation Association, this area is a testament to the community's dedication to preserving its rich history. From Victorian homes to Craftsman bungalows, each residence tells a story, contributing to the district's unique character.

Community Spirit at Its Core

More than just an area with historic homes, Old Towne Orange is renowned for its vibrant community spirit. The Plaza Historic District, the heart of Old Towne, is a hub for events that bring the community together, such as the International Street Faire. As noted on the City of Orange's visitor information page, these events are a testament to the area's inclusive and welcoming atmosphere, offering a slice of small-town life within the bustling Orange County.

A Place Where History and Future Intersect

Despite its historic roots, Old Towne Orange is not stuck in the past. Residents, both longstanding and new, appreciate the blend of historical preservation and modern living. The community's dedication to maintaining the area's heritage while embracing the future makes it a uniquely attractive place to live. According to the Orange County New York Arts Council, the community events in Old Towne Orange play a significant role in maintaining the area's vibrant spirit, bridging the gap between past and present.

As Old Towne Orange continues to thrive, it stands as a model for historic preservation and community engagement. Its residents value not only the architectural beauty of their homes but also the sense of belonging and community spirit that permeates the district. This special blend of history and togetherness makes Old Towne Orange a cherished place for its inhabitants and a fascinating destination for visitors seeking a taste of California's rich past.