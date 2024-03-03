Embracing Hawaiian Culture: Ritz-Carlton Maui Hosts 32nd Celebration of the Arts

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is set to enrich cultural ties and understanding through its 32nd annual Celebration of the Arts, scheduled for Easter weekend, March 29-30, 2024. This prestigious event will gather over 125 of Hawaii's most esteemed cultural practitioners, artisans, and entertainers, offering a vibrant showcase of Hawaiian traditions and crafts. The theme for this year, "E Kāmau ke Kuleana... The Privilege and Responsibility Perseveres," underscores the critical role of imparting knowledge to future generations, ensuring the continuity and reverence of Hawaiian culture.

Unveiling the Celebration

Clifford Naeʻole, the hotel's Hawaiian cultural advisor and a longstanding event chair, expresses enthusiasm for the return of this cultural extravaganza. "By sharing our culture and knowledge, a sincere appreciation comes for all things past and prepares us for things to come," he reflects, highlighting the event's role in fostering cultural appreciation and understanding. Melissa Lee, the hotel's manager, also emphasizes the event's significance in celebrating and perpetuating Hawaiian heritage, inviting attendees to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Hawaiian life, from spiritual practices to the vibrant local community.

Event Highlights

Daytime activities at the Celebration of the Arts will be accessible to the public free of charge, featuring an array of engaging and educational experiences. Highlights include the E Ala E Sunrise Ceremony, panel discussions, film screenings, hula performances, and a local marketplace showcasing the talents of over 50 artisans. Additionally, attendees can participate in unique experiences such as a Hawaiian medicinal plant tour, Polynesian wayfinding, and kapa making demonstrations. The evening will bring the celebration to a crescendo with a music showcase headlined by Weldon Kekauoha and a traditional lūʻau, offering a feast of island cuisine and captivating performances.

Special Offers and More

For Hawaii residents keen on experiencing this cultural milestone, The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is extending a special kamaʻāina rate, subject to availability and requiring a valid Hawaiʻi ID at check-in. This initiative not only encourages local participation but also strengthens community bonds. Those interested in additional details on the Celebration of the Arts, including ticket purchases for the music showcase and lūʻau, can visit www.celebrationofthearts.org for the full event schedule and more information.

This year's Celebration of the Arts at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, is more than an event; it's a vibrant testament to the enduring allure and significance of Hawaiian culture. As attendees from near and far gather to partake in this immersive cultural experience, the spirit of Hawaii is set to captivate hearts, inspire minds, and foster a deeper connection to the islands' rich heritage and traditions.