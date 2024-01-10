Embrace the Chill at Colorado’s Frozen Dead Guy Days Festival

Every year, Colorado springs to life with a unique celebration honoring an unusual tradition. It’s the Frozen Dead Guy Days festival, a tribute to the extraordinary legacy of Grandpa Bredo Morstoel, cryogenically preserved after his death in 1989. This year, from March 15-17, the event will unfold at the Estes Park Events Complex and The Stanley Hotel.

A Festival Like No Other

Imagine a festival that combines live music, eccentric activities like Coffin Races, a Polar Plunge, and even a special ‘Bands & Bloodys’ Sunday brunch. That’s the Frozen Dead Guy Days for you. The festival pulses with life across three stages, where various bands perform, the audience swaying to the rhythm of diverse tunes.

The Blue Ball: An Icy Spectacle

The event’s highlight is the Blue Ball, hosted at the iconic Stanley Hotel. It’s an electrifying evening of live music, dancing, and DJs that keeps the spirit of Grandpa Bredo alive and kicking. The Stanley Hotel, with its grandeur and history, offers the perfect backdrop for this unique spectacle.

The Journey of the Frozen Grandpa

The festival’s origin traces back to the secret maintenance of Grandpa Bredo in a frozen state in Nederland, Colorado. Transported from Norway to California, and then to Colorado in 1993, his icy journey has been as fascinating as it is mystifying. While the festival was held in Nederland for many years, it found a new home in Estes Park last year. The tradition continues at this location in 2023.

Embrace the Chill

First Snow Early Bird tickets for the event are on sale for $32, offering participants access to all music performances, events, and activities. Those brave enough to be a part of the Coffin Races can register with a fee of $98. It’s not just a festival; it’s a legacy, an experience, a tribute to the enduring spirit of Grandpa Bredo Morstoel. So, are you ready to embrace the chill?