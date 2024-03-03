Embodying Excellence: UW-Whitewater Exhibit Celebrates Black Culture and Success

Exploring the rich tapestry of black culture and its profound impact on society, "Embodiment of Ebony" at Roberta's Art Gallery, UW-Whitewater, has become a beacon of black excellence and artistic expression. Launched on Feb. 15 and continuing until March 20, this exhibit showcases the vibrancy of black life, both in the everyday and the extraordinary, through art. Panel discussions complement the visual feast, deepening the conversation around black identity and creativity.

Cultural Reflections through Art

Honey Cawthorn, the exhibit's main curator, emphasizes the significance of "Soul Food Sunday," a central display echoing the warmth and creativity inherent in black culinary traditions. This installation serves as a metaphor for the resourcefulness and love that permeate black households. Adding another layer to the exhibit's exploration of black culture, Lee Barnes Jr. highlights the barbershop's role as a therapeutic space, underscoring its importance for the mental health of black men. Through these and other displays, "Embodiment of Ebony" invites visitors to engage with aspects of black culture that are often overlooked or misunderstood.

Defining Black Excellence

The exhibit does not shy away from celebrating black success and resilience. DeLon Blanks and Dr. Micah-Jade Stanback bring academic and personal perspectives to the discussion, defining black excellence as success born of resilience. Stanback's commentary on the music aspect of the exhibit, specifically the inclusion of Lil' Kim's "Hard Core" album, points to the pivotal role of black female artists in challenging mainstream narratives and speaking unapologetically about black women's experiences in America. This blend of personal achievement and collective struggle forms the backbone of the exhibit's message.

Broader Implications and Community Engagement

Beyond its immediate visual and educational appeal, "Embodiment of Ebony" serves as a call to action. It resonates with broader movements within the art world to honor and support black artists, as highlighted by references to projects exploring Afrofuturism and exhibitions like 'The Time Is Always Now: Artists Reframe The Black Figure.' The exhibit not only celebrates black culture and achievements but also emphasizes the importance of creating more opportunities for black artists, addressing systemic inequalities, and ensuring their stories are heard and valued. By weaving together art, history, and dialogue, "Embodiment of Ebony" contributes to a deeper understanding and appreciation of black excellence.

As "Embodiment of Ebony" prepares to make way for "The Garden of 1000 Faces: Behind the Garden Wall" starting April 3, its impact continues to ripple through the UW-Whitewater community and beyond. This exhibit not only showcases the richness of black culture but also challenges visitors to reflect on the narratives that shape our understanding of excellence and resilience. In doing so, it lays the groundwork for a more inclusive and equitable artistic landscape.