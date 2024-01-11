Elutia Inc. Regains Nasdaq Compliance, Sets Sight on Commercial Launch of CanGarooRM

Elutia Inc., a Nasdaq-listed firm under the symbol ELUT, has reestablished its compliance with Nasdaq’s market value and independent board requirements, ensuring the continued listing of its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. This development marks a significant milestone for the company, which is gearing up for the release of its innovative product, CanGarooRM.

Returning to Compliance

The journey to regaining compliance was not a smooth one for Elutia. However, with strategic moves, including divesting its orthopedics business and a successful capital raise in 2023, the company has managed to turn the tide. Elutia’s Chairman, Kevin Rakin, has expressed satisfaction with the company’s progress, describing the transformation as a pivotal phase in the firm’s history.

A New Beginning with CanGarooRM

With the compliance issue resolved, Elutia is now channeling its efforts towards the commercial launch of CanGarooRM, a drug-eluting biomatrix. The company is eagerly awaiting a favorable decision from the FDA, anticipated in the coming months. This product is a testament to Elutia’s commitment to developing biologic products aimed at enhancing the compatibility of medical devices with patients.

Humanizing Medicine

Elutia’s mission is not just about creating medical products. The company is driven by a vision to ‘humanize medicine.’ This means enabling patients to benefit from implantable technologies without compromise. CanGarooRM is a step towards achieving this objective, and the company is optimistic about its potential impact.

While Elutia has made optimistic forward-looking statements regarding its compliance with Nasdaq listing standards and the future of CanGarooRM, it cautions that these should be taken in the light of pertinent risks and uncertainties. Actual future events may differ from the current expectations, and investors are advised to consider this when making decisions.