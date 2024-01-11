en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Elutia Inc. Regains Nasdaq Compliance, Sets Sight on Commercial Launch of CanGarooRM

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:44 am EST
Elutia Inc. Regains Nasdaq Compliance, Sets Sight on Commercial Launch of CanGarooRM

Elutia Inc., a Nasdaq-listed firm under the symbol ELUT, has reestablished its compliance with Nasdaq’s market value and independent board requirements, ensuring the continued listing of its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. This development marks a significant milestone for the company, which is gearing up for the release of its innovative product, CanGarooRM.

Returning to Compliance

The journey to regaining compliance was not a smooth one for Elutia. However, with strategic moves, including divesting its orthopedics business and a successful capital raise in 2023, the company has managed to turn the tide. Elutia’s Chairman, Kevin Rakin, has expressed satisfaction with the company’s progress, describing the transformation as a pivotal phase in the firm’s history.

A New Beginning with CanGarooRM

With the compliance issue resolved, Elutia is now channeling its efforts towards the commercial launch of CanGarooRM, a drug-eluting biomatrix. The company is eagerly awaiting a favorable decision from the FDA, anticipated in the coming months. This product is a testament to Elutia’s commitment to developing biologic products aimed at enhancing the compatibility of medical devices with patients.

Humanizing Medicine

Elutia’s mission is not just about creating medical products. The company is driven by a vision to ‘humanize medicine.’ This means enabling patients to benefit from implantable technologies without compromise. CanGarooRM is a step towards achieving this objective, and the company is optimistic about its potential impact.

While Elutia has made optimistic forward-looking statements regarding its compliance with Nasdaq listing standards and the future of CanGarooRM, it cautions that these should be taken in the light of pertinent risks and uncertainties. Actual future events may differ from the current expectations, and investors are advised to consider this when making decisions.

0
Business United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
38 seconds ago
Burberry Slashes Profit Forecast, Signaling Downturn in Luxury Goods Market
Renowned British luxury label, Burberry Group Plc, has announced a significant drop in its profit forecast, marking a potential downturn in the luxury goods market, particularly in the United States. The company has cut its profit outlook by nearly £100 million ($128 million), a move that signals a stark shift from the surge in luxury
Burberry Slashes Profit Forecast, Signaling Downturn in Luxury Goods Market
Airbus to Ramp Up Hiring and Capacity as Demand Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels
3 mins ago
Airbus to Ramp Up Hiring and Capacity as Demand Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels
Blackburn Youth Zone Set for Expansion: Procurement Notice Issued
3 mins ago
Blackburn Youth Zone Set for Expansion: Procurement Notice Issued
NorthC Announces Expansion in Germany with New Data Center in Frankfurt
2 mins ago
NorthC Announces Expansion in Germany with New Data Center in Frankfurt
SEHTA Joins the Ranks of Research & Technology Organisation: A Boost for SMEs
2 mins ago
SEHTA Joins the Ranks of Research & Technology Organisation: A Boost for SMEs
Sarveshwar Foods Limited Expands NIMBARK Organic Stores to Punjab and Delhi NCR
3 mins ago
Sarveshwar Foods Limited Expands NIMBARK Organic Stores to Punjab and Delhi NCR
Latest Headlines
World News
Abed Yusop Returns Home: Joins Blacklist Rivalry for Asia Pacific Predator League 2024
33 seconds
Abed Yusop Returns Home: Joins Blacklist Rivalry for Asia Pacific Predator League 2024
Rise in COVID Hospitalizations Tied to Low Vaccination Rates: WHO Report
50 seconds
Rise in COVID Hospitalizations Tied to Low Vaccination Rates: WHO Report
Matheus Nicolau Prepares for High-Stakes Rematch at UFC Vegas 84
53 seconds
Matheus Nicolau Prepares for High-Stakes Rematch at UFC Vegas 84
Cobblers' Manager Remains Calm Amid Quiet Transfer Window; Eyes on Wigan Athletic Clash
2 mins
Cobblers' Manager Remains Calm Amid Quiet Transfer Window; Eyes on Wigan Athletic Clash
Digital Detox: A Week Offline and the Rediscovery of Life Beyond the Screen
3 mins
Digital Detox: A Week Offline and the Rediscovery of Life Beyond the Screen
Premier League Showdown: Luton Town vs Burnley - A Game of High Stakes
3 mins
Premier League Showdown: Luton Town vs Burnley - A Game of High Stakes
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws From NA-242 Race Amid Unfolding Political Developments in Pakistan
4 mins
Shehbaz Sharif Withdraws From NA-242 Race Amid Unfolding Political Developments in Pakistan
Nurses Clinch Victory in Hospital Union Negotiations
4 mins
Nurses Clinch Victory in Hospital Union Negotiations
Israeli Forces Maintain Blockade of Al-Aqsa Mosque for 14th Friday; Hamas Urges Mobilization
4 mins
Israeli Forces Maintain Blockade of Al-Aqsa Mosque for 14th Friday; Hamas Urges Mobilization
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
31 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
38 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
21 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app