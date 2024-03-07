Elton John Pinball Machine Rocks Middletown: Jersey Jack Pinball's Latest Hit

Jersey Jack Pinball, known for its high-quality, theme-based pinball machines, has rolled out its latest creation – an Elton John themed machine that's already turning heads in Middletown, NY. Rock Fantasy, a popular pinball and rock & roll memorabilia shop, proudly showcased the arrival of this dazzling new addition to their pinball room, promising an immersive experience for Elton John fans and pinball enthusiasts alike.

Advertisment

From Concept to Reality

The journey of Jersey Jack Pinball, established in 2011, from its initial $2 million startup to becoming a pioneer in the pinball machine manufacturing industry, underscores a commitment to quality and innovation. The company's relocation to Elk Grove Village, Illinois, in 2020 marked a new chapter in its quest to produce captivating games. The Elton John themed machine, featuring the rock legend's iconic songs and performances, is the latest testament to Jersey Jack's ethos, following the footsteps of their successful Guns N' Roses machine produced at the new location.

A Pinball Phenomenon

Advertisment

Stephen Keeler of Rock Fantasy couldn't contain his excitement over the new arrival, highlighting the machine's exceptional light show, sound quality, and overall gameplay. This machine joins a legendary lineup of music-themed pinball games, including those dedicated to Kiss and The Rolling Stones. Remarkably, Rock Fantasy also houses the original 1976 Elton John pinball machine, 'Capt. Fantastic and The Brown Dirt Cowboy,' offering a nostalgic trip alongside the latest model's modern flair.

Experiencing the Magic Firsthand

Keeler urges enthusiasts and curious visitors alike to experience the new Elton John pinball machine in person at Rock Fantasy. With its blend of Elton John's musical brilliance and Jersey Jack Pinball's craftsmanship, this machine is not just a game but a journey through the illustrious career of one of rock's most flamboyant icons. As Jersey Jack Pinball continues to innovate and expand its portfolio, the Elton John pinball machine stands as a shining example of how passion and creativity can come together to create something truly extraordinary.