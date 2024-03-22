Elton John and Jake Shears' 'Tammy Faye' Musical Set for Broadway Debut with Stars Katie Brayben, Andrew Rannells

Tammy Faye Bakker's remarkable life is set to be celebrated on Broadway this fall, as Tammy Faye, a new musical crafted by the legendary Elton John and Scissor Sisters' Jake Shears, announces its opening. The narrative, enriched with music by John and lyrics by Shears, will feature Olivier Award winner Katie Brayben and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells in the leading roles, promising a spectacular portrayal of the Bakkers' tumultuous journey.

From Satellite Sermons to Broadway Lights

Tammy Faye Bakker, alongside her husband Jim, became a household name in the 1970s, pioneering televangelism with a unique blend of gospel and glamour. Their rise to fame, fueled by their groundbreaking use of satellite technology, allowed them to create a national religious network from scratch. However, behind the scenes, jealousy and rivalry threatened their empire. This musical aims to peel back the layers of Tammy Faye's public persona, revealing the generous spirit and resilient faith that guided her through personal and professional trials.

A Storied Legacy on Stage and Screen

The tale of Tammy Faye Bakker has captivated audiences through various mediums, from documentaries to major motion pictures. Most notably, Jessica Chastain's portrayal of Tammy Faye in the 2021 film The Eyes of Tammy Faye earned her an Oscar, showcasing the enduring fascination with Bakker's life. With music from Elton John, whose theatrical works like The Lion King and Billy Elliot have garnered critical acclaim, and lyrics by Jake Shears, this musical is set to join the ranks of memorable adaptations of Bakker's story.

Anticipation Builds for Opening Night

As the Palace Theatre prepares to welcome audiences to this eagerly anticipated production, the excitement is palpable. The creative team behind Tammy Faye, including director Rupert Goold and choreographer Lynne Page, promises a show that not only entertains but also inspires. This musical journey through the highs and lows of Tammy Faye Bakker's life is poised to offer a fresh perspective on a figure who defied expectations and championed love and acceptance.

With tickets set to go on sale soon, Tammy Faye is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about Broadway debuts of the season. As audiences prepare to witness the spectacle, the legacy of Tammy Faye Bakker — with all its complexity and color — will once again take center stage, reminding us of the power of faith, forgiveness, and fabulous lashes.