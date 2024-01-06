Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District Triumphs with Triple Polaris Awards

The Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District (EVMWD) has once again been thrust into the limelight. The Public Relations Society of America, Inland Empire Chapter (PRSA-IE), has awarded them coveted Polaris Awards in three separate categories. This recognition is a testament to their exceptional public outreach and communication efforts, further underscoring EVMWD’s commitment to public relations excellence.

Setting the Bar for Excellence

The Polaris Awards are not handed out lightly. They set the standard for exemplary public outreach within the Inland Empire region. Organizations that earn this recognition have demonstrated deep-rooted commitment and meticulous execution in their public relations efforts, underscored by thorough research and critical evaluation. The awards have become a beacon of excellence, highlighting organizations that go above and beyond in their quest for transparent and dedicated communication.

Recognition Across the Board

This year, EVMWD’s innovative podcast, community relations campaign, and social media tactics all received recognition. This marked their 14th consecutive year of acknowledgement by PRSA-IE, an achievement that reflects the organization’s unwavering commitment to its public relations efforts. From inventive podcasts to strategic social media campaigns, EVMWD has consistently demonstrated that they are not afraid to push the boundaries of conventional outreach methods.

A Testament to Dedication

Greg Thomas, the General Manager of EVMWD, expressed his gratitude for the awards. He stated that these achievements reflect the organization’s dedication to transparent and committed communication. Thomas emphasized that strategic outreach is fundamental to EVMWD’s service, with the aim of improving the experience of their customers and shining a spotlight on the exceptional work of their employees. As they continue to garner recognition and set new standards in public outreach, EVMWD’s commitment to their public relations efforts remains as steadfast as ever.