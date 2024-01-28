Elon Musk's X to Hire Content Moderators, Combat Child Abuse Ahead of Senate Hearing

Elon Musk's social media venture, X, formerly known as Twitter, is set to hire 100 content moderators at a new office in Austin, Texas, dedicated to combating child abuse content. The hiring drive is expected to culminate by the end of the year.

This move precedes a U.S. Senate hearing on online child sexual exploitation, where X's CEO, Linda Yaccarino, is due to testify. The company recently reported a significant uptick in account suspensions for violations related to child sexual exploitation.

Addressing Online Child Sexual Exploitation

The establishment of a 'trust and safety centre of excellence' is part of X's response to the escalating crisis of online child sexual exploitation. The company has seen an alarming rise in the number of account suspensions for violations of rules against such exploitation, from 2.3 million in 2022 to 12.4 million. The new centre will focus not only on child abuse content but also on combating various other forms of harmful content.

