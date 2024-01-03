Elon Musk’s X Launches Budget-Friendly Verification Plan for Small Businesses

Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, has launched a new subscription tier, dubbed ‘Basic,’ for its Verified Organizations program. This introduction is a strategic move to make the verification process more accessible to small businesses. The Basic plan, priced at $200 per month or $2,000 per year, provides a cost-effective alternative to the existing ‘Full Access’ plan, which costs $1,000 per month.

What the Basic Plan Offers

The Basic plan incorporates a gold checkmark verification badge, priority support, access to the X Hiring platform, and ad credits equivalent to the subscription fee. However, there are distinctive features of the Full Access plan absent in the Basic plan. These include the Affiliations feature, which enables a verified account to list associated accounts, and a ‘2x boost’ for posts.

Comparison with X Premium+

The Basic plan is essentially on par with X’s Premium+ subscription, which is priced at $16 per month. The Premium+ plan includes features like a blue verification badge, ad-free browsing, and access to the platform’s AI chatbot, Grok. The critical differentiator between these two plans is the color of the verification badge.

Implications and Response

The introduction of the Basic plan is a significant step in enabling smaller businesses and users who previously found the $1,000 per month subscription cost prohibitive. This move is part of Elon Musk’s broader push to alter the platform’s legacy verification system. The decision came in the wake of a recent plunge in X’s valuation and a significant hit to its advertising revenue. The response to this new plan has been mixed, with some small businesses expressing satisfaction about the cheaper option, while others have criticized X for charging hundreds of dollars a month for what they perceive as minimal benefits.