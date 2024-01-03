en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Elon Musk’s X Launches Budget-Friendly Verification Plan for Small Businesses

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:09 pm EST
Elon Musk’s X Launches Budget-Friendly Verification Plan for Small Businesses

Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, has launched a new subscription tier, dubbed ‘Basic,’ for its Verified Organizations program. This introduction is a strategic move to make the verification process more accessible to small businesses. The Basic plan, priced at $200 per month or $2,000 per year, provides a cost-effective alternative to the existing ‘Full Access’ plan, which costs $1,000 per month.

What the Basic Plan Offers

The Basic plan incorporates a gold checkmark verification badge, priority support, access to the X Hiring platform, and ad credits equivalent to the subscription fee. However, there are distinctive features of the Full Access plan absent in the Basic plan. These include the Affiliations feature, which enables a verified account to list associated accounts, and a ‘2x boost’ for posts.

Comparison with X Premium+

The Basic plan is essentially on par with X’s Premium+ subscription, which is priced at $16 per month. The Premium+ plan includes features like a blue verification badge, ad-free browsing, and access to the platform’s AI chatbot, Grok. The critical differentiator between these two plans is the color of the verification badge.

Implications and Response

The introduction of the Basic plan is a significant step in enabling smaller businesses and users who previously found the $1,000 per month subscription cost prohibitive. This move is part of Elon Musk’s broader push to alter the platform’s legacy verification system. The decision came in the wake of a recent plunge in X’s valuation and a significant hit to its advertising revenue. The response to this new plan has been mixed, with some small businesses expressing satisfaction about the cheaper option, while others have criticized X for charging hundreds of dollars a month for what they perceive as minimal benefits.

0
Business United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
T-Mobile Leads the Evolution in Digital Advertising in 2024
As we step into 2024, the advertising industry is evolving beyond traditional dichotomies such as awareness vs. action, and scale vs. performance. The focus is shifting towards integrating these elements within the digital advertising landscape, and leading the charge is T-Mobile through its advertising division, T-Ads. The company is leveraging its extensive data in a
T-Mobile Leads the Evolution in Digital Advertising in 2024
Able Global Berhad: A Unique Blend of Insiders and Institutions
2 mins ago
Able Global Berhad: A Unique Blend of Insiders and Institutions
Ryanair Takes a Stand Against 'Pirate' Online Travel Agents
4 mins ago
Ryanair Takes a Stand Against 'Pirate' Online Travel Agents
Sweet Revival: Pastry Chef Kamal Grant Brings Back Magic Middles Cookies
2 mins ago
Sweet Revival: Pastry Chef Kamal Grant Brings Back Magic Middles Cookies
Rare Earth Goods Ushers In A New Era With Grand Reopening
2 mins ago
Rare Earth Goods Ushers In A New Era With Grand Reopening
Udemy Inc's Stock Price Fluctuates: A Deep Dive into the Company's Financial Performance
2 mins ago
Udemy Inc's Stock Price Fluctuates: A Deep Dive into the Company's Financial Performance
Latest Headlines
World News
2023-24 High School Basketball Season: Milestones, Reschedules, and Tournaments
20 seconds
2023-24 High School Basketball Season: Milestones, Reschedules, and Tournaments
Lee Nicholls Reflects on Manchester City History Ahead of Clash
1 min
Lee Nicholls Reflects on Manchester City History Ahead of Clash
Justice Tashi Rabstan Spearheads Dental Health Initiative in J&K Central Jail
1 min
Justice Tashi Rabstan Spearheads Dental Health Initiative in J&K Central Jail
Chelsea Crittle Ph.D. Appointed as AARP Mississippi State President
1 min
Chelsea Crittle Ph.D. Appointed as AARP Mississippi State President
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Shakes the World of Darts
2 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Shakes the World of Darts
Potential Link Between Newborn Deaths and Beyfortus Rollout Raises Concerns in France
2 mins
Potential Link Between Newborn Deaths and Beyfortus Rollout Raises Concerns in France
Luke Humphries: From Battling Anxiety to Winning the PDC World Darts Championship
2 mins
Luke Humphries: From Battling Anxiety to Winning the PDC World Darts Championship
White House Affirms Confidence in VP Harris Amidst Escalating Immigration Crisis
2 mins
White House Affirms Confidence in VP Harris Amidst Escalating Immigration Crisis
Football Legends Robbie Fowler and Tony Grant to Share 'Life Stories' in Kilkenny
2 mins
Football Legends Robbie Fowler and Tony Grant to Share 'Life Stories' in Kilkenny
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
41 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
53 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app