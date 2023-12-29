en English
Social Issues

Elon Musk’s X Fails to Block California Law on Content Moderation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:01 pm EST


In a significant ruling, U.S. District Judge William Shubb dismissed an injunction request by Elon Musk’s company, X (formerly known as Twitter), seeking to overturn a California state law necessitating social media companies to disclose their content moderation practices. The law, known as Assembly Bill 587, mandates companies with considerable gross annual revenue to produce semiannual reports detailing their content moderation methods, including data on objectionable posts and the corresponding actions taken.

Up Against the State

X’s lawsuit against California argued that the content moderation law infringed the company’s free speech rights, as protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and California’s state constitution. However, Judge Shubb dismissed X’s request, asserting in his eight-page decision that, while the reporting requirements were substantial, they were not unjustified or unduly burdensome in relation to First Amendment law.

A Blow to X’s Free Speech Argument

The judge’s decision is a blow to X, which has faced scrutiny over its content moderation policies, especially following Elon Musk’s takeover in October 2022. Many companies have paused advertising on the platform since then, and its monthly U.S. ad revenue has seen a significant decline. The judge is scheduled to meet with lawyers on February 26 for a scheduling conference.

Global Scrutiny

Beyond the U.S., the European Union is investigating X for potential breaches of the Digital Services Act, particularly concerning posts following Hamas’ attacks on Israel. Despite the challenges, X maintains that it is committed to complying with the DSA and cooperating with the regulatory process. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment following Judge Shubb’s decision.

Social Issues United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

