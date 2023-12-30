en English
Elon Musk’s ‘X’ and the Tech Industry’s Troubles of 2023

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:17 pm EST
Elon Musk’s ‘X’ and the Tech Industry’s Troubles of 2023

As the year 2023 winds down, the world continues to grapple with a multitude of challenges. Foremost among these is the ongoing conflict between Palestine and Israel, the escalating doubts about the credibility of artificial intelligence, and the array of setbacks endured by the tech industry. In the midst of these global upheavals, Elon Musk’s management of the social media platform, Twitter, now rebranded as ‘X’, has come under sharp criticism.

Musk’s Controversial Reign Over ‘X’

Since acquiring Twitter for $44 billion in November 2022 and renaming it ‘X’, Musk has been embroiled in a series of controversies. The flawed verification system, the decision to block unlogged users from viewing tweets, and the unpermitted installation of a sign bearing the new name ‘X’ have all raised eyebrows. However, it is his reinstatement of problematic accounts and promotion of antisemitic speech that have drawn the harshest criticism.

Major Advertisers Pull Out

Under Musk’s leadership, ‘X’ has seen a dramatic increase in hate speech, causing major companies such as Apple and Disney to pull their ads from the platform. Musk’s rather unprofessional response to this criticism has only fueled the fire. The platform also reported that it suspended over 11 million accounts for violating child sexual exploitation policies, a sharp increase from the previous year.

Tech Setbacks of 2023

Elsewhere in the tech industry, the year witnessed a number of setbacks. The E3 gaming convention, a highlight of the tech calendar, came to a close, while online forums deteriorated and cryptocurrencies declined. Silicon Valley banks and other financial institutions also took a hit. Microsoft’s Surface tablets, particularly the Surface Pro 9, faced criticism for lacking significant upgrades, suggesting a shift away from consumer tablets.

Amazon’s Discontinued Halo Line

Amazon’s decision to discontinue its Halo line of health-related hardware products was met with disappointment by users who relied on them for health tracking. This move, coupled with the disturbances caused by disruptive lights from the ‘X’ office in San Francisco, further highlights the tech industry’s tumultuous year.

As we look towards 2024, it is clear that the tech industry faces a challenging path ahead. Whether it can overcome these hurdles and regain consumer trust remains to be seen.

Business United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

