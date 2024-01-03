en English
Automotive

Elon Musk’s Cybertruck: A Future Police Vehicle?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:10 am EST
Elon Musk's Cybertruck: A Future Police Vehicle?

In an intriguing swift of events, Elon Musk, the visionary behind Tesla, and his son X 00c6 A-12 caught the public eye during a visit to Rome’s Borghese Gallery. However, the highlight of the day was not the father-son duo’s artistic indulgence, but a viral photo that sparked widespread online discussions about the potential of Musk’s Cybertruck as a police vehicle.

Musk’s Response to Rosenberg Police

Things took an interesting turn when the Rosenberg Police Department shared images of the Cybertruck on Twitter, casting doubts about its suitability for police work. The main concern was the challenge of procuring these new vehicles. Responding to the tweet, Musk expressed his enthusiasm, further fueling the conversation.

Cybertruck: A Potential Police Vehicle?

Known for its distinctive design and robust features such as bullet resistance and off-road capabilities, the Cybertruck has been touted by several Twitter users as an excellent candidate for a police vehicle. The arguments in favor hinge on its safety attributes, speed, low maintenance costs, and intimidation factor.

Cybertruck’s Specifications and Price

The base model of the Cybertruck, priced at $39,900, promises a range of 250 miles on a single charge. The top model, priced at $69,900, doubles the range. Its acceleration from zero to 60 mph in less than three seconds is a feature that stands out. The debate initiated by Rosenberg Police’s tweet saw considerable engagement, with over 3.5 lakh views and 2,700 likes.

Automotive United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

