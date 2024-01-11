en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

Elon Musk Stirs Controversy with ‘Cisgender’ Remarks

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:24 am EST
Elon Musk Stirs Controversy with ‘Cisgender’ Remarks

Elon Musk, CEO of X, formerly known as Twitter, has ignited a controversy by terming ‘cisgender’ as ‘heterophobic’ and comparing its usage to hate speech. This statement, appearing on the social media platform he purchased for $44 billion in October 2022, criticizes the term’s use, implying it’s employed to shame individuals. The comment has attracted significant attention online, mirroring his previous remarks when Musk, in June of the preceding year, labeled ‘cis’ and ‘cisgender’ as hate speech.

‘Cisgender’ in the Spotlight

The term ‘cisgender’ denotes individuals whose gender identity aligns with the sex assigned at birth, contrasting ‘transgender’ individuals whose gender identity diverges from their assigned sex at birth. The prefixes ‘cis-‘ and ‘trans-‘ have been integral to the English language for centuries, initially signifying ‘on this side of’ and ‘on the other side of’ respectively. Their association with gender and sexuality discussions began in the 19th century.

Musk’s Controversial Remarks Stir Discussion

Musk’s recent statement on the issue has spurred debates about the role of language in gender identity discourse and the moderation policies on the platform he controls. His controversial tweet, claiming that labeling someone as cisgender equates to ‘heterophobic’ hate speech, has drawn both condemnation and support. Furthermore, allegations have surfaced that Musk has removed protections for trans individuals on Twitter, promoting anti-LGBT content, which has been met with disapproval from LGBTQ groups.

Implications and Speculation

There is speculation that Musk’s hostility towards trans rights may stem from his teen daughter’s decision to come out as trans and dissociate from him. However, such personal matters should not overshadow the broader implications of his comments. Musk’s statements have brought to the fore questions about the power dynamics involved in the moderation policies of social media platforms, the potential for harm in using certain terms, and the importance of understanding and respecting individuals’ identity choices.

0
Social Issues United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Social Issues

See more
2 mins ago
Pope Francis Advocates for Collaboration between Christians and Marxists
In an unprecedented move, Pope Francis has advocated for collaboration between Christians and Marxists, emphasizing mutual dialogue and the pursuit of the common good. This call was made during a private meeting with representatives of the DIALOP (Transversal Dialogue Project), an initiative designed to bridge Catholic social teaching with Marxist theory. Advocacy for Inclusive Economic
Pope Francis Advocates for Collaboration between Christians and Marxists
RNIB's Alt Text for Calvin Klein Ad: A Viral Hit for Accessibility
1 hour ago
RNIB's Alt Text for Calvin Klein Ad: A Viral Hit for Accessibility
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Honors Martyrs, Engages with PAT leader
2 hours ago
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Honors Martyrs, Engages with PAT leader
Investigation Initiated Over Use of School Benches as Fuel in Bihar School
23 mins ago
Investigation Initiated Over Use of School Benches as Fuel in Bihar School
Small-Town Cop's Cat Playtime Goes Viral, Offering Lighter Side of Policing
36 mins ago
Small-Town Cop's Cat Playtime Goes Viral, Offering Lighter Side of Policing
Florida Ramps Up Efforts to Combat Human Trafficking
45 mins ago
Florida Ramps Up Efforts to Combat Human Trafficking
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria's Supreme Court Upholds Governor Bassey Otu's Election Amid Contested Appeal
2 mins
Nigeria's Supreme Court Upholds Governor Bassey Otu's Election Amid Contested Appeal
Daiki Iwamasa Takes Reins as Hanoi FC's Head Coach Amid Turbulent Season
3 mins
Daiki Iwamasa Takes Reins as Hanoi FC's Head Coach Amid Turbulent Season
Preply Survey Sheds Light on the Ineffectiveness of Cliched Support Phrases During Grief
4 mins
Preply Survey Sheds Light on the Ineffectiveness of Cliched Support Phrases During Grief
New Jersey Legislature Passes Landmark Consumer Privacy Bill S332
4 mins
New Jersey Legislature Passes Landmark Consumer Privacy Bill S332
Sunny Delight Sponsors Josh Berry for 2024 NASCAR Cup Series
5 mins
Sunny Delight Sponsors Josh Berry for 2024 NASCAR Cup Series
Steve Sarkisian Hints at Continuing with Texas Amidst Coaching Speculation
5 mins
Steve Sarkisian Hints at Continuing with Texas Amidst Coaching Speculation
NFL Playoffs: The Race for Super Bowl 58 Begins - A Look at Wild Card Betting Odds
6 mins
NFL Playoffs: The Race for Super Bowl 58 Begins - A Look at Wild Card Betting Odds
Nigerian Air Force Launches Inaugural Medical Outreach for Veterans
6 mins
Nigerian Air Force Launches Inaugural Medical Outreach for Veterans
Investigation into South Carolina's Todd Rutherford Intensifies Amid Controversial Incidents
6 mins
Investigation into South Carolina's Todd Rutherford Intensifies Amid Controversial Incidents
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
1 hour
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
3 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
5 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app