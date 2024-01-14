en English
Science & Technology

Elon Musk Reveals Cause of Starship Test Flight Failure, Optimistic About Future

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:51 am EST
Elon Musk Reveals Cause of Starship Test Flight Failure, Optimistic About Future

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has shed light on the unexpected destruction of the Starship upper stage during a test flight in November. The incident, which occurred as the stage was wrapping up its burn for a suborbital trajectory, was due to a propellant dump necessitated by the absence of a payload. In a detailed explanation, Musk stated that the expulsion of liquid oxygen propellant led to a fire and subsequent explosion.

Confidence in Starship’s Capability

Despite the setback, Musk expressed confidence in the Starship’s capacity to reach orbit on its upcoming third test flight. He suggests that the failure mode would not have occurred with a payload on board, as the liquid oxygen would have been consumed by the Raptor engines. The next Starship test flight is scheduled for February, contingent on an updated launch license from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Upcoming Starship Tests

During this flight, SpaceX has plans to conduct additional tests, which include an in-space engine burn from the header tank and transferring propellant within the vehicle. These tests aim to demonstrate Starship’s capability to deorbit and refuel, which are crucial for future space missions. Furthermore, the upcoming tests will involve operating the ‘Pez dispenser’ payload door, specifically designed for deploying the full-sized Starlink V2 satellites.

SpaceX’s Future Goals

While preparing for Starship tests, SpaceX is concurrently ramping up its Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy launch rate. The company is targeting around 150 flights in 2024, with an ambitious goal of achieving a rapid turnaround of less than 24 hours between launches from the same pad. Additionally, SpaceX is focused on qualifying Falcon 9 boosters for up to 40 flights, having already flown the same booster up to 19 times. This is a clear testament to SpaceX’s commitment to achieving frequent space launches at low costs with the Starship system, despite previous test flight failures.

Science & Technology United States
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

