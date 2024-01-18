Subscribe

Elon Musk Faces Defamation Lawsuit Over Controversial Tweet

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, faces a defamation lawsuit filed by Aaron Rodericks, an Irish executive at social media company X, over a controversial tweet.

Wojciech Zylm
In a twist of events, Elon Musk, the enigmatic CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, finds himself at the heart of a defamation lawsuit. Aaron Rodericks, an Irish executive at the social media company X, alleges that Musk defamed him in a tweet, leading to severe damage to his reputation.

Musk's Tweet Backfires

The tweet in question was posted on Musk's personal Twitter account. Rodericks, serving as the co-lead of Threat Disruption at X, contends that Musk's tweet wrongfully insinuated that he was sabotaging election integrity and had been removed from his position. As a result, Rodericks' professional integrity is now under serious scrutiny.

Legal Tussle Starts

Responding to Musk's tweet, Rodericks has obtained a temporary High Court injunction preventing X from furthering a disciplinary process against him. He also plans to file a lawsuit against X's Irish subsidiary, Twitter International Unlimited Company, citing defamation.

Implications for Musk and X

Should Rodericks' claims hold true, this could have significant repercussions for Musk, who serves as the Chief Technical Officer and majority shareholder of X Corp. Furthermore, the Irish subsidiary of X could also face potential legal consequences. As for Rodericks, he vehemently denies any wrongdoing concerning his employment and insists that his suspension is undeserved and violates his employment contract.

