Society

Elon Musk Concurs with British Rapper Zuby: Christianity Vital for Western Civilization

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:00 pm EST
Elon Musk Concurs with British Rapper Zuby: Christianity Vital for Western Civilization

Elon Musk, the tech mogul and SpaceX CEO, recently aligned himself with British rapper Zuby’s perspective that Christianity is vital to the sustenance of Western civilization. Zuby, born Nzube Olisaebuka Udezue, expressed his belief via social media that Christianity is the cornerstone of Western culture. He drew an analogy, comparing the loss of Christianity to the removal of a building’s foundation. Further, he likened Christianity to the West’s ‘immune system,’ suggesting it provides a form of ‘herd immunity’ safeguarding both Christians and non-Christians alike.

Elon Musk: A complex relationship with faith

Musk, who invited Zuby as a guest on his podcast, has previously broached the topic of religion, exhibiting respect for Jesus Christ’s teachings without affirming orthodox faith. Although he admires the principles Jesus espoused, such as the Golden Rule, Musk has referenced the God of Spinoza, hinting at deist beliefs. Despite his baptism and receipt of Communion in his childhood, Musk has been candid about his absence of regular worship practices. He even light-heartedly responded to a religious tweet, jesting that he’s ‘okay with going to hell.’

Zuby’s assertions and America’s fiscal health

Zuby, apart from his views on Christianity, also voiced concerns about the fiscal health of America. His worries come as the U.S. national debt skyrocketed past an astonishing $34 trillion on December 29, 2023. The national debt has risen at a worrisome pace, and forecasts indicate that this trend will persist, posing a significant threat to the country’s fiscal stability, security, and the welfare of forthcoming generations. The urgency of the situation calls for immediate action from both political parties.

Christianity: A pillar of the West

Returning to the discourse on Christianity, Zuby contends that it is fundamental for the West. By comparing Christianity to the foundations of a structure and the immune system, he implies the religion’s protective role against societal decay. His viewpoint has managed to find an ally in Elon Musk, a figure who, while not professing orthodox faith in Christianity, appreciates the principles Jesus advocated.

Society United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

