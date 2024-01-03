Elon Musk Accuses John Oliver of Losing Comedic Touch Due to Wokeness

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and X, has recently expressed his critique of British comedian John Oliver, accusing him of losing his comedic edge due to his alignment with wokeness. In a recent post on X, Musk stated that Oliver, who once roasted Musk on his HBO show ‘Last Week Tonight,’ had become ‘weak sauce’ due to his focus on being politically correct. The episode in question, aptly titled ‘Elon Musk,’ had delved into the challenges faced by Musk and his companies. However, this isn’t the first time Musk has voiced his disapproval of Oliver. In December, he had stated that Oliver ‘stopped being funny’ when he ‘sold his soul to wokeness.’

Musk’s Criticism of Media Personalities

Musk’s criticisms are not restricted to Oliver alone. He has previously targeted other media personalities and celebrities. A prime example was his response to Paris Hilton’s company withdrawing advertisements from X amidst concerns of antisemitic content. In this instance, Musk downplayed the effectiveness of her ad campaign. Despite the unfiltered nature of his criticisms, Musk’s representatives have yet to respond to Business Insider’s request for comments.

Oliver’s Take on Musk

John Oliver, through his show ‘Last Week Tonight,’ has been known to delve into the intricacies of various personalities and phenomena. In his episode titled ‘Elon Musk,’ Oliver scrutinized the challenges faced by Musk’s companies. Oliver’s humor, sharp as ever, was met with Musk’s criticism, who accused the comedian of pandering to wokeness and losing his comedic touch.

Musk’s Unfiltered Opinions

Musk’s opinions have always been straightforward, unfiltered, and often controversial. His recent criticisms of John Oliver and Paris Hilton are just the latest in a series of public figures who have found themselves at the receiving end of Musk’s critique. As the world waits for a response from Oliver, the question remains: will wokeness continue to be Musk’s comedic kryptonite?