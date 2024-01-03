en English
Elmore Nickelberry, Civil Rights Stalwart and Longtime Sanitation Worker, Passes Away at 92

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:49 am EST
Elmore Nickelberry, Civil Rights Stalwart and Longtime Sanitation Worker, Passes Away at 92

Elmore Nickelberry, a stalwart of the 1968 civil rights movement in Memphis and one of the last surviving sanitation workers who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., has passed away at the age of 92. His death was confirmed by a family spokesperson after his hospitalization.

A Lifelong Dedication to Civil Rights

At the tender age of 36, Nickelberry became a key participant in the sanitation workers’ strike that demanded enhanced pay and improved working conditions. The strike, which began on February 12, 1968, was a response to the atrocious working conditions, meager wages, and outdated equipment that beleaguered Black sanitation workers. Nickelberry’s determination and the collective resilience of the workers caught the attention of none other than Dr. King, whose support significantly amplified their cause.

Legacy Beyond the Strike

Beyond the strike, Nickelberry continued his service to the city’s sanitation department for over six decades, tirelessly advocating for workers’ rights. His contributions extended beyond the worker’s union, taking a stand against domestic violence following the brutal murder of his youngest daughter in 1990. His dedication and resilience were acknowledged at the NAACP’s Image Awards in 2018.

Recognition and Remembrance

The City of Memphis recognized Nickelberry’s significant contributions in 2021 by awarding him and 13 other sanitation workers $50,000 each to support their cost of living, particularly those without pensions. His name now finds its place on the ‘I AM A MAN’ plaza in Downtown Memphis, a stirring testimony to his role in the city’s history.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland expressed his condolences over Nickelberry’s passing, lauding his service to the public and his crucial role in the broader American Civil Rights Movement. His life and legacy continue to inspire, serving as a beacon of courage, tenacity, and the enduring pursuit of justice.

History
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

