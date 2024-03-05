Elmhurst Welcomes French Market Charm: Bensidoun USA Brings Parisian Flair to Local Scene

Elmhurst is set to infuse its summers with a slice of Parisian life as city aldermen approve Bensidoun USA's proposal to establish a French market adjacent to the Elmhurst Art Museum. Scheduled to operate every Sunday from June through October, this initiative aims to recreate the vibrant atmosphere of a traditional French bazaar in a local parking lot at Park and Prospect avenues.

Advertisment

Bringing France to Elmhurst

With a history of animating suburban spaces since the 1990s, Bensidoun's first market in downtown Wheaton has evolved into a cherished social gathering, blending the allure of fresh produce and French culinary delights. The upcoming market in Elmhurst seeks to replicate this success, offering an array of goods from fresh-cut flowers and exotic fruits to artisanal breads and sweets crafted by French nuns. This initiative not only promises to enrich the local cultural landscape but also to support Elmhurst businesses by prioritizing them in the vendor selection process.

A Collaborative Effort

Advertisment

Monday's city council meeting saw the unanimous authorization of a license agreement between Elmhurst and Bensidoun, marking a significant step towards realizing the market. For a modest operating fee of $500, Bensidoun will utilize the municipal parking lot at 180 W. Park Ave., chosen for its accessibility and ample nearby public parking. This partnership underscores a shared vision for enhancing community life without the need for street closures, emphasizing convenience and inclusivity.

Looking Towards the Future

As the market embarks on its one-year trial period, its impact on Elmhurst's social and economic fabric will be closely monitored. Success will be measured not just in terms of vendor satisfaction and consumer footfall, but also in its ability to integrate seamlessly with the city's existing cultural offerings. The trial's outcome will decide the market's future, potentially establishing it as a staple of Elmhurst's summer calendar and a testament to the city's openness to innovative community-focused initiatives.

As Elmhurst prepares to welcome this touch of French elegance, residents and visitors alike can look forward to Sundays filled with the charm and flavors of a Parisian market, right in their backyard. This initiative represents more than just a marketplace; it's a bridge between cultures, fostering a sense of community and shared experiences that enrich the city's tapestry.