en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Elm Street North Reopened: Fargo Bounces Back From Red River Flooding

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:40 pm EST
Elm Street North Reopened: Fargo Bounces Back From Red River Flooding

Elm Street North in Fargo is once again bustling with activity. After a tense standoff with the rising Red River, the street is finally free from the clutches of the floodwaters. Closed on December 29th, 2023, due to the river’s threateningly high levels, the artery of Fargo’s transportation has been resuscitated and reopened to traffic on January 2nd, 2024, at 12:30 p.m.

Elm Street North: The Lifeline of Fargo

Elm Street North is more than just a road; it’s a lifeline that connects 13th Avenue North and 15th Avenue North. The closure of this pivotal pathway due to the swelling river had undeniably disrupted the city’s pulse. The Red River, usually a serene water body, morphed into a menacing force on December 29th, cresting at an alarming 18.64 feet on Sunday morning. To put this into perspective, the flood stage begins at 18 feet.

A Breather for Fargo

However, Mother Nature decided to take mercy. The river receded, and the city sprang into action. The diligent municipal team worked tirelessly to clear the road of all hazards, restoring the lifeline and reinstating the city’s rhythm. As of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 2nd, 2024, Elm Street North was declared open, and traffic resumed its usual flow.

Resilience in the Face of Nature’s Fury

The reopening of Elm Street North is more than just a traffic update; it’s a testament to Fargo’s resilience. The city’s ability to bounce back in the face of nature’s fury is a reflection of its spirit. This incident serves as a reminder that even though we cannot control nature, we can always prepare and adapt. The waters of the Red River may have risen, but so has the spirit of Fargo.

0
United States Weather
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

LG Electronics' Announcement Poised to Transform West Virginia's Economy

By BNN Correspondents

Euphoria Season 3: A Tale of Anticipation and Exciting Uncertainties

By BNN Correspondents

Unmasking the MLB Hall of Fame Voting: A Case for Transparency

By Salman Khan

Dwight Howard Signs with Philippine Team for Dubai Tournament in NBA Comeback Bid

By Salman Khan

Jake Johnson Expresses Uncertainty About 'Minx' Future; 'The Sea Snake ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 10 seconds
Jake Johnson Expresses Uncertainty About 'Minx' Future; 'The Sea Snake ...
heart comment 0
Jewish Family Harassed at New Jersey Mall Amid Rising Antisemitic Tensions

By Ebenezer Mensah

Jewish Family Harassed at New Jersey Mall Amid Rising Antisemitic Tensions
New York Pledges Over $46 Million to Support Affordable Homeownership

By BNN Correspondents

New York Pledges Over $46 Million to Support Affordable Homeownership
Man Charged with Public Indecency at Ohio Walmart on Christmas Eve

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Man Charged with Public Indecency at Ohio Walmart on Christmas Eve
Arbor Realty Trust Inc. Bounces Back: A Story of Resilience Amid Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. Bounces Back: A Story of Resilience Amid Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Dwight Howard Signs with Philippine Team for Dubai Tournament in NBA Comeback Bid
11 seconds
Dwight Howard Signs with Philippine Team for Dubai Tournament in NBA Comeback Bid
Unmasking the MLB Hall of Fame Voting: A Case for Transparency
11 seconds
Unmasking the MLB Hall of Fame Voting: A Case for Transparency
No Regrets: Bath Rugby's Tactical Decision in Defeat Against Leicester
19 seconds
No Regrets: Bath Rugby's Tactical Decision in Defeat Against Leicester
IFA's Rigorous 2023 Food Safety Measures: An Unwavering Commitment to Public Health
23 seconds
IFA's Rigorous 2023 Food Safety Measures: An Unwavering Commitment to Public Health
Upcoming NFL Games Feature Star-Studded Lineup of Announcers
29 seconds
Upcoming NFL Games Feature Star-Studded Lineup of Announcers
LSU's Zalance Heard Enters Transfer Portal after Bowl Game Absence
31 seconds
LSU's Zalance Heard Enters Transfer Portal after Bowl Game Absence
2024 NHL Winter Classic: A Spectacle of Sports, Entertainment, and Culture
41 seconds
2024 NHL Winter Classic: A Spectacle of Sports, Entertainment, and Culture
Lam Dong's Chairman Tran Van Hiep Detained on Bribery Allegations
42 seconds
Lam Dong's Chairman Tran Van Hiep Detained on Bribery Allegations
Dwight Howard's Potential NBA Comeback Begins with Dubai Championship
52 seconds
Dwight Howard's Potential NBA Comeback Begins with Dubai Championship
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
40 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
44 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
47 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
55 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app