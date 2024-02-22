Ellyn Felton Joins Forces with Los Alamos County to Revitalize Community Engagement and Marketing

Imagine a place where the essence of community and the spirit of innovation merge to create a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere. This is the vision that Los Alamos County, nestled in the heart of New Mexico, is striving towards with its latest strategic move. The county's Community Development Department has taken a significant step forward by welcoming Ellyn Felton, a dynamic professional with a rich tapestry of experience in journalism, communication, digital marketing, and community engagement, as its new marketing specialist.

A Fresh Perspective on Community Engagement

With the appointment of Felton, Los Alamos County sets its sights on not just enhancing its marketing efforts but redefining them. Felton's diverse background, which spans across television, radio, higher education, and digital marketing, promises to bring a fresh perspective to the county's initiatives. Her role will be pivotal in collaborating with local and state entities, such as the Lodgers' Tax Advisory Board, Los Alamos Commerce & Development Corporation, and the New Mexico Tourism Department. The goal? To paint Los Alamos County in a light that attracts both new residents and visitors, showcasing the unique opportunities and experiences the area offers.

Strategic Collaboration for a Brighter Future

Dan Ungerleider, the Economic Development Administrator, has expressed great optimism regarding Felton's appointment. Her unique experience is seen as a critical asset that will guide the strategic direction of the department's marketing initiatives. Felton's enthusiasm for her new role is palpable. Having moved to the area in September 2022, she is eager to use her position to highlight the myriad opportunities Los Alamos County presents. It's a personal mission for her, driven by a genuine passion for community development and engagement.

Building Bridges Through Marketing

Felton's approach to her role is not just about promoting Los Alamos County; it's about creating a narrative that resonates with both the hearts and minds of people. By leveraging strategic marketing, she aims to foster a deeper sense of community and belonging, making Los Alamos not just a place to visit, but a place to call home. Her strategy revolves around engaging storytelling, digital innovation, and collaborative efforts with various stakeholders to showcase the county's unique charm and potential.

The appointment of Ellyn Felton as the marketing specialist for Los Alamos County's Community Development Department marks a new chapter in the county's journey towards enhanced community engagement and development. With her at the helm of marketing initiatives, the department looks forward to a future where Los Alamos County is not just known for its scenic beauty and scientific contributions but also as a vibrant community that welcomes all.