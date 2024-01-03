Ellipsis U.S. Onshore Holdings LLC: Accelerating Growth through Strategic Asset Acquisitions

Dallas-based non-operated oil and gas company, Ellipsis U.S. Onshore Holdings LLC, is charting a formidable growth trajectory with the acquisition of new assets across the U.S., including the Permian Basin, Denver-Julesburg (D-J) Basin, and the Texas-Louisiana Salt Basin. This expansion adds to the already robust portfolio of Ellipsis, which currently produces over 6,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) and boasts around 550 gross remaining drilling locations.

Accelerated Growth and Expansion

Founded in 2023 by Matt Gentry and Adam Howard, the minds behind Monadnock Resources, Ellipsis has been actively executing a strategy centered on non-operated asset acquisition and development. This approach has led to the company’s substantial acquisitions, including deals in the Delaware Basin with Fortuna Resources III and SRR Rockies Holdings LLC, securing assets yielding approximately 4,500 boe/d of production. Another acquisition in the Delaware Basin added 3,000 net acres and more than 3,000 boe/d of production, further bolstering Ellipsis’s portfolio.

Projected Production and Inventory Growth

The company projects that its production will surge to an average of over 13,000 boe/d in 2024. Concurrently, its inventory is expected to expand to more than 1,900 gross locations after a December transaction. This growth aligns with Ellipsis’s mission to capitalize on both marketed and off-market opportunities, inviting potential operating partners and asset owners to engage with their team for future deals.

Continued Growth through Mergers and Acquisitions

Ellipsis is eager to maintain its growth trend through mergers and acquisitions (M&A) underpinned by the financial backing of Westlawn, a partner that has also initiated Westlawn Americas Offshore LLC (WAO) to develop deepwater Gulf of Mexico assets. While the financial specifics of Ellipsis’s recent transactions remain undisclosed, the company has hinted that it typically partakes in acquisitions exceeding $100 million.