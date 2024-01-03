en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Ellipsis U.S. Onshore Holdings LLC: Accelerating Growth through Strategic Asset Acquisitions

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:42 pm EST
Ellipsis U.S. Onshore Holdings LLC: Accelerating Growth through Strategic Asset Acquisitions

Dallas-based non-operated oil and gas company, Ellipsis U.S. Onshore Holdings LLC, is charting a formidable growth trajectory with the acquisition of new assets across the U.S., including the Permian Basin, Denver-Julesburg (D-J) Basin, and the Texas-Louisiana Salt Basin. This expansion adds to the already robust portfolio of Ellipsis, which currently produces over 6,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) and boasts around 550 gross remaining drilling locations.

Accelerated Growth and Expansion

Founded in 2023 by Matt Gentry and Adam Howard, the minds behind Monadnock Resources, Ellipsis has been actively executing a strategy centered on non-operated asset acquisition and development. This approach has led to the company’s substantial acquisitions, including deals in the Delaware Basin with Fortuna Resources III and SRR Rockies Holdings LLC, securing assets yielding approximately 4,500 boe/d of production. Another acquisition in the Delaware Basin added 3,000 net acres and more than 3,000 boe/d of production, further bolstering Ellipsis’s portfolio.

Projected Production and Inventory Growth

The company projects that its production will surge to an average of over 13,000 boe/d in 2024. Concurrently, its inventory is expected to expand to more than 1,900 gross locations after a December transaction. This growth aligns with Ellipsis’s mission to capitalize on both marketed and off-market opportunities, inviting potential operating partners and asset owners to engage with their team for future deals.

Continued Growth through Mergers and Acquisitions

Ellipsis is eager to maintain its growth trend through mergers and acquisitions (M&A) underpinned by the financial backing of Westlawn, a partner that has also initiated Westlawn Americas Offshore LLC (WAO) to develop deepwater Gulf of Mexico assets. While the financial specifics of Ellipsis’s recent transactions remain undisclosed, the company has hinted that it typically partakes in acquisitions exceeding $100 million.

0
Business Energy United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
52 seconds ago
Chartmetric Revamps Artist Pages with Enhanced User Experience
Chartmetric, a key player in the music industry, has announced significant updates to its Social & Streaming Stats feature on its Artist Pages. The platform has been revamped to provide users with a more immediate understanding of an artist’s performance and influence, complete with top-level statistics at a glance. The updated platform allows users to
Chartmetric Revamps Artist Pages with Enhanced User Experience
Plus-Size Gym Wear: An Expanding Market With Room for Improvement
2 mins ago
Plus-Size Gym Wear: An Expanding Market With Room for Improvement
Data Security: Safeguarding the 'Crown Jewels' of Organizations
2 mins ago
Data Security: Safeguarding the 'Crown Jewels' of Organizations
Pat Pomeroy Retires After 23 Years at Helm of Greater Mauldin Chamber
58 seconds ago
Pat Pomeroy Retires After 23 Years at Helm of Greater Mauldin Chamber
Technologists Unfazed by Layoffs: High Demand for Skills Fosters Job Security
1 min ago
Technologists Unfazed by Layoffs: High Demand for Skills Fosters Job Security
Global Surge in Data Center Demand: A 2024 Perspective
1 min ago
Global Surge in Data Center Demand: A 2024 Perspective
Latest Headlines
World News
Ringing in a Fresh Start: How Alarm Tones and Natural Rhythms Influence Wakefulness
18 seconds
Ringing in a Fresh Start: How Alarm Tones and Natural Rhythms Influence Wakefulness
Utilizing the Offseason: Pursuit of Golfing Excellence
28 seconds
Utilizing the Offseason: Pursuit of Golfing Excellence
Study Sheds Light on Diversity in US Health Professions Programs
44 seconds
Study Sheds Light on Diversity in US Health Professions Programs
Nagaland at 60: A Journey of Trials, Triumphs, and Hopes for the Future
1 min
Nagaland at 60: A Journey of Trials, Triumphs, and Hopes for the Future
Gonzaga's Tenuous Path to the NCAA Tournament: An Unusual Season of Struggles
1 min
Gonzaga's Tenuous Path to the NCAA Tournament: An Unusual Season of Struggles
Plus-Size Gym Wear: An Expanding Market With Room for Improvement
2 mins
Plus-Size Gym Wear: An Expanding Market With Room for Improvement
Potential Changes to Georgia Election Laws: A Response to GOP Concerns
2 mins
Potential Changes to Georgia Election Laws: A Response to GOP Concerns
Narendra Modi: A Journey Shaped by Devotion and Cultural Heritage
2 mins
Narendra Modi: A Journey Shaped by Devotion and Cultural Heritage
Eldoret Community Honors Outgoing MTRH CEO Dr. Wilson Aruasa for Exceptional Tenure
2 mins
Eldoret Community Honors Outgoing MTRH CEO Dr. Wilson Aruasa for Exceptional Tenure
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
45 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
47 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app