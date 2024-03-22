Elliot Page to Executive Produce VR Series on Brooklyn's Queer History

Elliot Page has teamed up with XR entertainment studio New Canvas to executive produce a virtual reality series inspired by Hugh Ryan's acclaimed book, "When Brooklyn Was Queer." This innovative project aims to explore and celebrate LGBTQ history from the mid-1850s to the present, shining a light on the identity, resilience, and achievements of Brooklyn's queer community against the backdrop of adversity. Directed by Emmy winner Yasmin Elayat and penned by Agnes Borinsky, the series is a pioneering effort to bring untold queer stories to the forefront using cutting-edge XR technology.

Advertisment

Breaking New Ground in Storytelling

The collaboration between Elliot Page and New Canvas promises to transform the way stories about the LGBTQ community are told. By leveraging virtual reality, the series intends to offer an immersive experience that not only educates but also deeply engages audiences with the rich, yet often overlooked, queer history of Brooklyn. "Our company's mission is to tell elevated, entertaining, original intersectional and socially responsible stories," said Page and Jordan Smith from Pageboy Productions. This project marks a significant step towards fulfilling that mission by harnessing the power of XR technology to celebrate generational queerness in new and dynamic ways.

Assembling a Talented Team

Advertisment

Joining Elliot Page in this ambitious project are author Hugh Ryan, Matt Jordan Smith and Tuck Dowrey of Pageboy Productions, as well as Maor Azran and Dan Adler of MA Productions. With a team that combines expertise in storytelling, technology, and a passion for LGBTQ history, the series is set to offer a unique blend of historical insight and cutting-edge entertainment. "It's both our joy and obligation to honor these historical truths," stated Wadooah Wali, chief strategy officer at New Canvas, emphasizing the project's commitment to authenticity and innovation.

Anticipated Impact and Production Timeline

Production for the series is scheduled to commence later this year, with the team aiming to deliver an interactive experience that transcends traditional storytelling mediums. By bringing untold stories of Brooklyn's LGBTQ past to life, the project seeks not only to entertain but also to foster empathy, understanding, and a deeper appreciation for the struggles and triumphs of the queer community. As the production progresses, the anticipation grows for a series that has the potential to change hearts and minds through the power of immersive storytelling.

As this groundbreaking series moves from concept to reality, it stands as a testament to the evolving landscape of entertainment and the ongoing effort to tell more diverse and impactful stories. With a vision to connect the past with the present and a team dedicated to making that vision a reality, Elliot Page and New Canvas are poised to make a significant contribution to both the LGBTQ community and the world of virtual reality entertainment.