Elliot Page, Rebecca Yarros Win Big at 2023 Libby Book Awards: Full Winners List Revealed

Get ready to add some more books to your TBR — the winners of the Libby Book Awards are here! The list of winners for the inaugural awards have been shared exclusively with PEOPLE. The winning books come from across 17 different categories, from romantasy to cookbooks, and were chosen by an “expert” panel of over 1700 librarians worldwide. This year’s winners include big names, like actor Elliot Page and fantasy writer Rebecca Yarros.

Spotlight on Librarians

“We chose to shine a light on librarians because more than anyone, they understand the interests of their patrons,” Libby’s CMO Jen Leitman previously said in a statement. “Librarians interact with library-goers day in and day out, and whether it’s providing advice on a genre or recommending a new title based on past interests, they’re seeing firsthand how their communities are interacting and reacting to these titles. Librarians are objective and completely trustworthy.”

Winning Titles and Authors

Among the winners, James McBride’s The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store took the prize for Fiction, while David Grann’s The Wager was recognized in the Nonfiction category. In the Young Adult division, Divine Rivals by Rebecca Ross secured a win. The Audiobook category saw I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai taking the top spot.

Authors’ Reactions

“I’m so honored to be recognized by the Libby Awards—libraries are and always have been central to my life as a reader, from summer reading programs to school projects to simply browsing stacks and apps for my next favorite read,” says author Kate Clayborn, whose novel Georgie, All Along won Best Romance. “As a Libby power user (seriously, I spend so much time scrolling for new audiobooks to listen to during my runs) I am so honored to win a Libby Book Award,” adds author R. F. Kuang, whose novel Yellowface won the award for best Book Club Pick.