Ellie Breaux: The Reigning Miss Texas America 2023 on a Mission to Unite Cops and Community

At just 22 years, Ellie Breaux, a University of North Texas student and proud Houstonian, has embarked on a remarkable journey that transcends the glitz and glamour of pageantry. Crowned Miss Texas America in July 2023, Ellie’s reign has brought more than the glittering tiara and the substantial $20,000 scholarship. It has given her a grand stage to amplify her community-oriented platform, ‘Cops in the Community’, an initiative aimed at fostering a collaborative relationship between law enforcement and local communities.

Fulfilling a Noble Cause

As the daughter of a law enforcement officer, Ellie’s passion for her cause resonates deeply. The ‘Cops in the Community’ initiative is more than a mere pageant platform—it’s a personal mission. Ellie harbors ambitions of expanding its reach on a national scale, a dream that could materialize if she clinches the coveted Miss America 2024 title.

The Quest for the Crown

Ellie’s aspirations extend beyond her community work. She is in the running to participate in the Miss America 2024 competition, slated for Sunday, January 14, in Orlando, Florida. In the face of stiff competition from Miss North Dakota, Miss Arizona, and Miss Wyoming, who currently share equal odds of winning, Ellie remains undeterred. Her eyes are firmly set on the crown, the symbol of a victory that would enable her to elevate her platform to a national level.

Voices of Support

The public has a unique opportunity to rally behind Ellie during the Miss America 2024 People’s Choice phase. By casting their votes, they can contribute to her advancement in the contest and, by extension, the realization of her mission. In a recent interview with CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton, Ellie emphasized her dream, her mission’s importance, and the pearls of wisdom she wishes to impart to the youth about chasing their dreams. The message is clear—Ellie Breaux is not just competing for a title; she’s competing to effect a change.