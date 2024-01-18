Ellicott City Forges Ahead with Safe and Sound Flood Mitigation Plan

As part of its Safe and Sound flood mitigation plan, Howard County is stepping up efforts to safeguard Ellicott City, a historical heartland, from the destructive wrath of floods. Poised to commence this summer, the plan will see the construction of a flood mitigation pond and an extended north tunnel, marking significant strides in a mission initiated back in 2018.

Revolutionizing Flood Mitigation

The tunnel, a critical element of the plan, is touted to be capable of diverting a staggering 26,000 gallons of stormwater per second into the Patapsco River, thereby helping in mitigating the flood risk. Its construction, the most ambitious public works project in the county's history, forms part of a broader initiative that also includes stormwater retention projects, water conveyance projects, and other enhancements aimed at bolstering the town's resilience.

Preserving History Amid Progress

Notwithstanding the urgency of the flood mitigation measures, the Safe and Sound plan has sparked a degree of contention. This chiefly stems from the necessary removal of four buildings along Main Street, a decision that has roused a mix of nostalgia and concern given the structures' historic significance. However, amid the echoes of the past, local business owners and residents are voicing their hopes for a future where Ellicott City is not only safeguarded against floods but also continues to thrive.

Funding the Future

The overall funding for the project stands at over $167 million, stitched together through contributions from state, local, and federal partners. Of this, a significant boost comes in the form of a $75 million federal loan. As the town embarks on this ambitious journey, the goal is clear: to protect and preserve Historic Ellicott City while ensuring its economic vitality and resilience.